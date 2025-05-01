TV9’s WAVES edition to spotlight Allu Arjun, women achievers and Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi: TV9 Network has secured a prime-time showcase (90 minutes) during the summit on the inaugural day, May 1, at WAVES.

News9 WAVES edition will feature Allu Arjun, a panel of global women M&E achievers drawn from various parts of the world and a chat with Shekhar Kapur on storytelling in the age of AI.

Barun Das

Barun Das, Managing Director and CEO, TV9 Network, said, “TV9 Network’s presence at WAVES is more than a moment, it’s a movement. It embodies our unwavering belief in India's cultural leadership and our commitment to creating content that resonates across the globe. Through our showcase, we aim to reaffirm India’s place as the world's creative nerve centre, rising to lead the world stage.”

Barun Das will host the 90-minute TV9 window. The theme for the window is “Transcending Boundaries.”

News9 Global Summit, WAVES Edition will feature the following thematic acts:

Act 1: ‘Storytelling in the Age of AI’: An exploration led by Kapur, examining the creative tension between human emotion and artificial intelligence in storytelling.

Act 2: ‘Against All Odds: Scripting a New Narrative’: Focusing on courage and reinvention, featuring names like Bianca Balti (Italian supermodel and cancer survivor), Rona-Lee Shimon (Israeli actress), and Ariane Hingst (German footballer).

Act 3: ‘Talent Beyond Borders’: A conversation with actor Allu Arjun on the global surge of Indian cinema and his role in transcending linguistic and geographical boundaries.