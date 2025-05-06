TV9’s News9 Global Summit WAVES edition explores, innovation and AI in media

New Delhi: The inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), held in Mumbai from 1–4 May 2025, brought together industry leaders, creators, and global media figures in a government-backed international forum. Organised by the Government of India, the summit focused on storytelling, innovation, resilience, and the evolving role of technology in the creative world.

The News9 Global Summit featured a 90-minute curated event showcasing discussions with public figures from across the fields of cinema, sport, and fashion. The showcase explored ideas around cross-cultural storytelling, personal transformation, and the ethical challenges surrounding emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, said, “At WAVES, we’re not merely telling stories, we’re shaping the future. This summit stands as a celebration of human courage, creative disruption, and the unwavering belief that voices from every corner of the world deserve to be heard, celebrated, and elevated.”

Indian actor Allu Arjun headlined a powerful session titled ‘Talent Beyond Borders’, where he spoke about the universal appeal of Indian cinema. He highlighted how authentic storytelling and emotional depth allow Indian films to transcend cultural boundaries.

Arjun pointed out the importance of innovation in filmmaking, asserting that each film must bring something fresh to engage audiences and evolve the art form. He also shared personal reflections from his career.

In a panel, Das engaged in a conversation with Bianca Balti (international model), Rona-Lee Shimon (Israeli actress of Fauda fame), and Ariane Hingst (German football icon).

The discussion showcased how these remarkable women turned personal struggles into professional victories. Their narratives of self-acceptance, perseverance, and mentorship inspired audiences across the globe, reinforcing the power of individual strength in driving meaningful change.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur joined Das for a discussion on the intersection of artificial intelligence and human creativity. Kapur stressed the enduring power of emotional nuance, spontaneity, and mystery in human storytelling, qualities that technology cannot replicate.

He also addressed the ethical and creative challenges of AI-generated content, from deepfakes to scriptwriting, calling for a thoughtful integration of technology into the arts. In a humorous aside, Kapur recalled how his cook once presented him with an AI-generated script for Mr. India 2, illustrating just how accessible and disruptive AI has become in the creative process.

The WAVES edition of the News9 Global Summit highlighted the intersections between culture, technology, and identity. Featuring a range of voices across sectors, the event served as a space for reflection on the challenges and opportunities facing content creators in a rapidly changing media landscape.