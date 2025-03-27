TV9 WITT 2025 to take place on March 28 and 29 in New Delhi

New Delhi: TV9 What India Thinks Today 2025, the third edition of TV9 Network’s leadership summit, will take place on March 28 and 29, in New Delhi.

Under the theme, ‘India in the New World Order’, the summit will explore the tectonic shifts shaping geopolitics, global economics, and technology.

The two-day-long summit will feature PM Narendra Modi, delivering the keynote address.

The other speakers include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, global diplomats, policymakers, industry professionals, cultural icons, and changemakers.

Among the speakers are Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Rural Development; Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister; Dharmendra Pradhan, Education and Skill Development Minister; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railways and IT Minister; Bhupender Yadav, Environment Minister; and G. Kishan Reddy, Coal and Mines Minister.

The event will also host Chirag Paswan and Anupriya Patel.

Mohan Yadav, CM, Madhya Pradesh; Rekha Gupta, CM, Delhi; Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab; Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM, Assam; and Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM, Uttarakhand, will also attend the event.

Opposition leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav will also be featured.

The summit will also host global voices like Abdulla Shahid, former President, United Nations General Assembly, Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India, and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

Industry leaders including Anil Agarwal, Vedanta; V Anantha Nageswaran; Chief Economic Advisor, GoI; Abhishek Singh, IndiaAI; Rajesh Nambiar, NASSCOM; Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC; and medical experts like Dr Naresh Trehan and Dr Arvind Singh Soin, Medanta will also be present.

The line-up further includes Navneet Saluja, MD, Indian Sub-Continent, Haleon (Sensodyne), who will offer his insights on the role of oral healthcare in overall well-being.

KT Mahhe, Chancellor, Sreenidhi University, will explore how education and innovation serve as catalysts for India's growth narrative.

The summit will also convene a special Business and Economy forum featuring thought leaders from the automotive, energy, healthcare, and technology sectors, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas to shape India's developmental trajectory.

TV9 WITT 2025 will also feature personalities like Pullela Gopichand, Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Jim Sarbh, and Amit Sadh, along with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and former diplomat Ajay Bisaria.

The summit is supported by several esteemed partners. Sensodyne comes on board as India’s Oral Health Partner, while Sreenidhi University powers the event. Bhima is the Gold Partner, Special partners include HP Lubricants, Radico Khaitan, Prabhuji, Tata Motors, and Servokon.

The Governments of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh joined as State Partners. Associate sponsors include Society Team, Manu Bhoomi, Signature Global, V-Guard, Aashirvaad Salt, Bandhan Bank, Relispray, Tata AIG, Eurogrip, Finolex, Iiris, and Urban Rise.

Gail is the Green Energy Partner, while TERI University comes on board as the Knowledge Partner. Kaya Clinic and Pashmkaar join as the Gifting Partner; Bright is the Outdoor Partner.