TV9, Red Hat Communications launch B2C Travel and Tourism festival

New Delhi: TV9 Network and Red Hat Communications on Tuesday unveiled the World Travel and Tourism Festival, a B2C travel and tourism event, at the Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony.

“With aspirations soaring high and incomes rising, millions of Indian travellers are embracing their wanderlust and venturing into uncharted territories. This transformative journey of Indians from local to global is set to take center stage at the World Travel and Tourism Festival, a one-of-its-kind initiative by TV9 Network and Redhat Communications,” TV9 said in a press statement.

Scheduled to take place from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, the festival aims to celebrate the spirit of travel and tourism by bringing together all stakeholders under one roof.

Spanning over 45,000 sq. ft., the festival promises an unmatched immersive experience with personalised travel consultations, expert-led travel talks, cultural performances, a food and cuisine zone, a travel tech showcase, competitions, and much more.

“Travel is no longer a luxury; it is a lifestyle, a necessity for the curious and connected Indian. With the World Travel and Tourism Festival, we aim to unlock the vast potential of the Indian travel market, offering brands, businesses, and consumers an unparalleled platform to interact, engage, and inspire,” said Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer, TV9 Network.

“This event is not just a festival, it is the beginning of a new era where India’s travel aspirations meet global possibilities. As India’s No.1 news network, TV9 will be a perfect platform for our esteemed partners to showcase their offerings to a wider audience across the country. Most Indian travellers are from states where we are the undisputed leaders. That’s why we are a natural fit for travel brands,” said Amit Tripathi, Chief Revenue Officer, TV9.

The festival will also feature an Awards Ceremony to honor the most innovative and impactful inbound and outbound travel and tour operators. Adding to the excitement is a music concert by a top singing sensation on Valentine’s Day, promising an evening of soulful melodies for over 5,000 attendees.

Jyoti Mayal, CEO of Redhat Communications, said, “The World Travel and Tourism Festival is a convergence of dreams, destinations, and opportunities. It is a celebration of India’s growing stature as a global tourism powerhouse. From cultural performances to cutting-edge travel tech, the festival embodies the essence of travel, exploration, and connectivity.”

Key highlights of the festival include:

- A music concert by a top singing sensation on Valentine’s Day

- Cultural Performances by participating countries and Indian states.

- Food and Cuisine Zones showcasing global and regional flavors.

- Travel Tech Zone with innovative gadgets and apps.

- Travel Competitions offering trips, accommodations, and gear.

- Interactive Experience with travel brands and tourism boards.