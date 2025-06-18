TV9 Network to host second News9 Global Summit in Dubai

New Delhi: TV9 Network has announced its second international News9 Global Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai on 19 June 2025. The event will focus on the evolving India–UAE relationship, with discussions centred on trade, investment, cultural ties, and sustainable development.

Themed “India-UAE: Partnership for Prosperity and Progress,” the summit will be held at Taj Dubai and will bring together policymakers, business leaders, technology professionals, celebrities, and influencers from both nations.

Union Minister of Oil & Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, will deliver the keynote address. Pujya Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is expected to speak on the spiritual connection between the two countries, while India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shri Sunjay Sudhir, will address the significance of bilateral relations.

The Dubai edition follows the inaugural News9 Global Summit held in Stuttgart, Germany, in November 2024. The ongoing series is part of TV9’s broader engagement to foster international discussions around India’s economic and strategic priorities.

“Following the momentum generated by our first Global Summit in Germany, we are excited to bring News9 Global Summit to the UAE, a thriving nation of innovation and commerce. This platform reflects our vision to create meaningful, cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable progress. India and the UAE share a dynamic relationship, and the Summit will be a pivotal space for dialogue and collaboration,” said Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network.

Panel discussions will cover various topics, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), tariff-related challenges, start-up growth, artificial intelligence, and cultural exchange.

Among the invited celebrity speakers are actor Suniel Shetty, television producer Ektaa Kapoor, and actress Nargis Fakhri.

The event is backed by various institutional and corporate supporters. Buimerc is the Summit’s patron, while associate sponsors include De Beers, TATA AIG Insurance, and the National Egg Co-ordination Committee. Additional partners include Classmate, Hanok, JK Super Cement, and Womenpreneur magazine. Travel arrangements are supported by SKIL Travels, with celebration partners SOIL and Sita Vatika. Mumbai’s Famous Studios is on board as the entertainment partner, and UAE-based Khaleej Times is serving as the media partner. The Indian People’s Forum in Abu Dhabi is recognised as the Diaspora Partner.

Live coverage of the event will be available on News9 and across the TV9 Network’s digital and broadcast platforms.