TV9 Network to host inaugural News9 Global Summit in Germany from November 21-23

Noida, November 11, 2024: To deepen bilateral relations between India and Germany, TV9 Network has announced the launch of its first-ever international conference, the News9 Global Summit, in Stuttgart, Germany, from November 21 to 23, 2024.

The summit, whose theme is “India-Germany: A Roadmap to Sustainable Growth”, is co-hosted by Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart, and supported by the state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

The News9 Global Summit will bring together key figures in India and Germany from politics, business, civil society, sports, and entertainment at Stuttgart’s iconic football stadium, MHP Arena, for three days of transformative discussions and dialogues.

The highlight of the summit will be the keynote address by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Two senior ministers— Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and MeITY; and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, and Development of North East Region—will be present during the summit. Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Wurttemberg, will also be attending the summit.

The Summit will facilitate dialogue around key issues, from sustainability and technology to global trade, offering attendees insights into how India and Germany can jointly address pressing global challenges while exploring avenues for mutual growth and investment.

Barun Das

“The News9 Global Summit is more than just a dialogue; it’s a gateway to a stronger Indo-German partnership that leverages the strengths of both nations. As we take our flagship thought-leadership platform ‘What India Thinks Today’ global under our English brand News9, we’re fostering a platform where two dynamic countries can jointly explore and influence a sustainable future,” said, Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network. “Therefore, Germany is only the first country. Next year, we will be taking the summit to other key countries.”

Rouven Kasper

Rouven Kasper, Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer of VfB Stuttgart, highlighted the partnership, stating, “Hosting the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart is an honour and a powerful reflection of the synergies between the two organisations. VfB Stuttgart is thrilled to collaborate on such a unique forum, amplifying the cultural, economic, and sporting ties between Germany and India.”

Gautam Reddy, CEO of AM Green Ammonia and AM Green, said, “The News9 Global Summit presents a unique platform to address the global imperative of sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to engaging in forward-thinking conversations that can shape the future of green energy and drive Indo-German collaborations in this vital sector.”