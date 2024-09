TV9 Network elevates Mayank Jain to VP, ad sales

New Delhi: Mayank Jain has been promoted to Vice-President of Digital Ad Sales at Associated Broadcasting Co (TV9), leveraging over 22 years of experience in media and sales management.

His career includes roles at organisations like Star TV, Fox International Channels, National Geographic, 93.5 Red FM, Times of India, NDTV Good Times, and Eenadu (ETV).

Since joining TV9 Network in June 2019, Jain initially led sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh before transitioning to digital ad sales in 2020. He began his career at Amar Ujala, where he held multiple positions during two stints. A sales professional, Jain specialises in ad sales, branded content, and events.