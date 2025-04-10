TV9 Marathi becomes first Marathi news channel available on DD Free Dish

New Delhi: TV9 Marathi has become the first Marathi news channel to be available on DD Free Dish.



“At TV9, we are committed to setting new benchmarks. We have already created many firsts in the industry. While certain organisations may adopt controversial methods to grow viewership, here is another meaningful first from TV9 Network. TV9 Marathi is the first regional language news channel available on DD Free Dish. We are glad that we will now be able to reach the vast DD Free Dish audience, that has been so far deprived of TV9 Marathi,” said Barun Das, MD and CEO, TV9 Network.



As per BARC data, TV9 Marathi has led the Marathi news space for three consecutive years.



Bhushan Khot, Business Head, TV9 Marathi, commented, “TV9 Marathi has been a dominant leader for three years and has become the one and only choice of viewers; hence, we have a new brand positioning that suits our aggressive style of news reporting and presentation and our entire approach as a fearless brand. The brand positioning of TV9 Marathi, Ekmev (One and Only), reaffirms the fact that TV9 Marathi is the ultimate news destination for viewers in Maharashtra.”



Umesh Kumawat, Managing Editor, TV9 Marathi, said, “TV9 Marathi will now, give the viewers of DD Free Dish an opportunity to watch Maharashtra’s ‘Ekamev’ of Marathi news. TV9 Marathi has been a trendsetter in the Marathi news genre and has brought a key shift in news presentation, which the competition has often tried to follow. From common people to decision-makers, all rely on TV9 Marathi for news breaks and updates, which shows the kind of trust the brand has built over the years.”