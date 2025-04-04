TV9 hosts What India Thinks Today Summit 2025

New Delhi: The TV9 What India Thinks Today Summit 2025, organised by TV9 Network, has concluded. The summit hosted PM Narendra Modi as the keynote speaker.

“The ideas exchanged here will define India’s future,” Modi remarked, reflecting on the country’s century-long journey from independence to its aspirations of global leadership. The Prime Minister added, “What TV9 thinks today, other channels will follow.”

The summit also featured world leaders, policymakers, business professionals, and cultural icons to deliberate on ‘India in the New World Order’. The summit was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 28 and 29.

Additionally, a line-up of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and global leaders engaged in dialogues on policy, economy, infrastructure, and technology.

Following the Prime Minister’s keynote, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in a session with five editors, where he made an announcement, “A big decision on toll within a week, public concerns will be addressed soon.”

Vijay Deverakonda spoke on how stardom transcends language and borders, and Yami Gautam shared insights into her journey to success. Actors Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh were also present.

The felicitation of the winners of ‘News9’s Indian Tigers and Tigresses’, a football talent hunt that identified young talent between 12-17, was also conducted.

“We at TV9 Network initiated our engagement last year in the News9 Global Summit at Stuttgart, Germany, which will be bigger and better in October, later this year. We also have two more geographies on our radar, the UAE and the USA for News9 Global Summit. These are initiatives that precede TV9 Network’s Global expansion under the guidance of our Chairman, Rameshwar Rao,” said Barun Das, MD and CEO, TV9 Network.

The second day of the summit unfolded with a dual-track format, where the National Agenda discussed contemporary political issues, and the Global Summit on Business and Economy dived deep into a range of sectors concerning India’s economy.

Senior political leaders and Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, and Chirag Paswan, engaged in discussions on India’s governance and policy challenges.

Chief Ministers including Rekha Gupta, Bhagwant Mann, Mohan Yadav, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed themes such as the Uniform Civil Code, secularism, local elections, and welfare policies.

Major political leaders such as Smriti Irani, Randeep Surjewala, Imran Pratapgarhi, and RSS leader Sunil Ambekar offered perspectives on India’s socio-political discourse.

The ‘Health of the Nation,’ was a key focus of the summit which featured Navneet Saluja, MD, India Sub-continent, Haleon (Sensodyne), dissecting India’s healthcare system and future strategies.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta, delivered the only business keynote address and focused on the government’s role in helping create global businesses.

Former UNGA President Abdulla Shahid delivered a keynote on the emergence of the Global South as a unified force, while Pandit Dhirendra Shastri addressed the summit as a ‘Hindu Crusader,’ voicing cultural perspectives.

The economic discussions commenced with a virtual address by Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran. The discussions focused on key themes such as MSME, global leadership, infrastructure, e-mobility, skilling and education, artificial intelligence, sustainability and affordable healthcare.

Speakers such as KT Mahhe, Chancellor, Sreenidhi University, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Rajesh Nambiar, President, NASSCOM, and Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, among others, participated in the discussions.

The live stream and session recordings are available on the News9 YouTube channel and News9 Plus.