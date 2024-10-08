TV9 Festival of India to be held between Oct 9 and 13

New Delhi: The TV9 Festival of India’s second edition will be held between October 9 - 13, 2024, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium near the India Gate.

With over 250 stalls from various countries, you’ll find everything from high-end fashion and beauty products to home appliances, electronics, and furniture.

The TV9 Festival of India will once again host Delhi’s tallest Durga Puja Pandal, capturing the essence of Durga Puja in all its glory. Larger-than-life idols, vibrant décor, and music filling the air will bring you the authentic spirit of this beloved festival.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse range of regional cuisines from across India. Offerings will include street food from Delhi, kebabs from Lucknow, Bengali sweets, and Hyderabadi biryanis, catering to a wide array of tastes.

Live music performances will also be part of the festival, featuring a mix of genres including Sufi, Bollywood, and folk music. Various artists are scheduled to perform throughout the event.

The TV9 Festival of India aims to provide a platform for cultural exchange and community engagement, making it a destination for shopping, culinary exploration, and entertainment.

Event Details:

- Event: TV9 Festival of India

- Date: October 9th to 13th, 2024

- Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Near India Gate, New Delhi

- Timings: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM