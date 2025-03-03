TV9 Bangla’s Brands of Bengal features discussions on business growth and development

New Delhi: The recently concluded third season of Brands of Bengal, TV9 Bangla’s flagship property, featured brands and retail chains on a common platform to discuss business growth and development.

The event was attended by industry professionals including Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group, Founder and Former MD, CEO, Bandhan Bank, Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder and MD, Techno India Group and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Techno India University, Perminder Kaur, Senior Director, ASSOCHAM and Subhasis Roy, Deputy Director General, Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event honoured brands that have made a mark in the business landscape and those striving to establish a strong foothold. It also featured panel discussions on three key themes, ‘Innovation in Education: The Key to Success’, ‘The Prospects of Bengal’s Business’, and ‘The Future of Bengal’s Healthcare System’.

The event concluded with a Bollywood-themed party, attended by celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The awardees at the Brands of Bengal under the following categories include:

Excellence in Gold and Diamond Jewellery - Anjali Jewellers

Excellence in Advance Eye Care - Asmi Save the Sight Foundation

Excellence in Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Urban Co-Operative Banking - Samata Co-Operative Development Bank

Excellence in Eco-Friendly Residential Project - Sree Balaji

Excellence in Job Oriented Skill Based IT Education - Desun Academy

Excellence in Radiology - Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Excellence in Higher Education and Research - Sister Nivedita University

Excellence in Hotel, Hospitality and Culinary Arts - Indian Institute of Hotel Management

Excellence in Gastronomical Innovation and Authentic Bengali Cuisine - Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

Excellence in Diagnostic Technology and Patient Care - Bharati Diagnostic

Excellence in Manufacturing of Homoeopathic Medicine - Dr S C Deb Homoeo Research Laboratory

Excellence in Psychiatry - Dr Partha Pratim De

Excellence in Skin Care and FMCG Category - Jac Olivol Group

Excellence in Placement and Research - JIS Group Educational Initiatives

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor and Business Head, TV9 Bangla, said, "Brands of Bengal is a unique initiative aimed at bringing Bengal’s leading industrial institutions under one roof. Prominent industrialists like Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and Satyam Roy Choudhury attended the summit, sharing their insights and inspiring the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Successful business leaders from diverse sectors—including education, healthcare, real estate, hospitality, and the gold industry—engaged in discussions on industry challenges and opportunities. Overall, I believe that ‘Brands of Bengal’ will pave the way for the state's industrial growth.”

Brands of Bengal will be aired on March 2 and 9, Sunday at 4:30pm on TV9 Bangla.