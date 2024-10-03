TV9 Bangla spotlights Kolkata's popular pandal-hopping spots in Durga Puja song

New Delhi: TV9 Bangla has launched a Durga Puja campaign highlighting Kolkata's popular pandal-hopping spots.

Using AI technology, the campaign spotlights famous locations like Bagbazar, known for its traditional themes, and Maddox Square, famous for its lively, young crowd. It also celebrates Bosepukur, which introduced theme-based pujas, and Ekdalia Evergreen, admired for its lights and décor.

The campaign’s song also mentions other well-known pujas, including Naktala and Samaj Sebi, capturing the essence of Kolkata’s Durga Puja festivities.

The campaign displays two protagonists, who are seen visiting pandals across the city. At the same time, the OB van of TV9 Bangla can be seen plying the city, reaching some district hotspots of Bengal like Hazar Duari, Bandel Church, and Cooch Behar Raj Bari.

The tagline of TV9 Bangla’s ‘Na Dekhleyi Noye’ has been incorporated in this campaign song of Durga Puja- ‘Na Dekhleyi Noye,’ which means ‘not complete without seeing’.

In a press statement, the company said, “The outlay used in the campaign has been animated with the blend of AI and graphics. The hand-drawn and painted graphics displayed in the animation have been ideally juxtaposed with the tempo of the background score. AI has been used thoroughly to amplify animation and after framing of each shot, VFX has been deployed to create special effects.”

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor & Business Head, TV9 Bangla asserted, “TV9 Bangla has been serving ground-breaking and factfinding news across Bengal. With Durga puja approaching, we are proud to present a contemporary puja release campaign that has a realistic touch of news. On deploying AI technology and graphical representation, this song will ring into the mood of festivities.”

Credits:

Agency: NEO - The Creative Company

Music composition: Ishaan

Singer - Upal Sengupta