TV9 Bangla launches weekly entertainment show "Ghorer Bioscope"

New Delhi: TV9 Bangla has announced the launch of "Ghorer Bioscope", a weekly entertainment show.

The show will go on air every Sunday at 5:30 pm.

"Ghorer Bioscope" delves deep into the glamorous world of Bengali cinema, Bollywood, Hollywood, and popular TV soaps, bringing to light behind-the-scenes anecdotes, celebrity gossip, film reviews, and exclusive interviews. Whether it's the latest blockbuster at the box office or the buzz from a makeup room, the show offers viewers a front-row seat to the most exciting happenings in the entertainment world.

The show takes inspiration from the success of TV9 Bangla’s exclusive award ceremony in 2023 and 2024, which celebrated the best talents in Bengali cinema, TV, and OTT platforms.

“The overwhelming response to the event paved the way for the creation of this weekly entertainment show, ensuring viewers stay connected to the latest from the entertainment industry year-round,” said the channel.

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor and Business Head of TV9 Bangla, said, “TV9 Bangla has taken a revolutionary step for selecting the best in the world of Tollywood and in the world of entertainment, the weekly show of TV9 Banglar Ghorer Bioscope will change the equation of news. For celeb gossip and entertainment, watch TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope at 5:30 pm every Sunday that cannot be missed.”