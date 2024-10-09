TV9 Bangla launches AI-Powered song celebrating Durga Puja festivities

New Delhi: TV9 Bangla launches an AI tech song speaking on the hotspots of Bengal’s famous Durga puja pandals. The special program under the brand name, TV9 Bangla Sharadiya offers special program line-ups.

Consequent to the newly launched AI tech TV9 Bangla Pujor Gaan, the tagline of TV9 Bangla Sharadiya affirms ‘Shoke Drohe Utsab’. This year the news channel speaks of mourning, rebellion, and celebration of victory over evil.

According to Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor & Business Head of TV9 Bangla, “The mood in the state may be sombre, but that doesn't seem to have dampened the festive spirit of Durga Puja. This vibrant festival is a celebration of good over evil, and its significance goes beyond its religious roots, embracing social and cultural aspects. Durga Puja is a time for family reunions, community gatherings, and public celebrations. So, keeping in tune with the present mood and emotion of people, puja festivities too will embrace the current mood and passion.”

TV9 Bangla this year highlights a special programme under its puja banner, ‘TV9 Bangla Sharadiya’ taking the contemporary issues of the society.

Another initiative taken by TV9 Bangla is ‘Manusher Pashe’, wherein the news channel has partnered with NGO to contribute necessities to the underprivileged children. “For TV9 Bangla, puja means another occasion to stand beside and touch upon the lives of the people of Bengal in every possible spirit. The cross-section of people includes the privileged and underprivileged. To touch upon the lives of people TV9 Bangla has tied up with an NGO to put an additional colour and joy. To bring all and one in the warmth of the festive spirit, TV9 Bangla is plying from urban to rural corners of Bengal with the NGO. At the same time, TV9 Bangla remains committed to the present mood of people,” Bhattacharya added.

‘Mayer pujo meyer Hatey’ meaning Durga puja organised by women is an exclusive puja programme that picks up the selected Durga puja across the city organised only by women. This will telecast from Oct 4 to 12 and 3:30 pm onwards on TV9 Bangla.

TV9 Bangla Pujo Somman’ contains Sera Barowari and Sera Abason Competition which felicitates 237 puja pandals across Bengal. Under 9 main puja categories, like ‘Sera Theme’ (Best Theme Pujas), ‘Sera Protima’ (Best Idol), ‘Sera Poribesh’(Best Environment), ‘Sera Mohila Porichalito Pujo’ (Best Puja organized by women), ‘Sera Barowari’ (Best Puja Committee), ‘Sera Alonkar’ (Best Ornaments), ‘Sera Suraksha’ (Best puja pandals in terms of safety), ‘Manusher Pashe’(Beside common people), ‘Jelar Sera Puja’ (District Pujas of Bengal). This bouquet of programs will air from 10th Oct to 12th Oct, 1 pm onwards on TV9 Bangla.

The sponsors of TV9 Bangla are as follows:

Co-powered by: Tata Ace

Wardrobe Partner: Sriniketan