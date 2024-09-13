TV9 Bangla hosts Suswasthya Health Conclave

Delhi: This year’s Suswasthya, Health Conclave & Awards, the flagship award ceremony of TV9 Bangla aimed to felicitate doctors as the worldwide protests around the brutal rape and murder of the young doctor of the RG Kar hospital have made news headlines.

While presenting the Health Awards, the news channel also expressed anguish over the recent nexus and the murder that has occurred.

In this health conclave, not only renowned doctors but also professors who are researchers in different medical disciplines were recognized.

The jury doctors that have selected the best research and innovation of the recent past are Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Dr. Sukumar Mukherjee, and Dr. Dhiman Ganguly.

Extraordinary Contributors honoured were Dr. Sukumar Chandra, Dr. Nayan Mukherjee, Dr. Amatabha Chakrabarti, Dr. Swapan Kumar Jana, Dr. Faruk, Hossain Gazi, Dr. Sankar Nath for reaching the extreme interiors of the villages to treat patients that cannot bear any expenses towards their health.

Other doctors who have chosen different professions were also recognised. Even those who have contributed their service to society and are still practicing were also recognised under Lifetime Achievement.

The programme concluded with a doctor’s band, a solo performance of doctors, a short film, and duet song that protested the heinous crime of the RG Kar incident.