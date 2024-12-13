TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope awards celebrates 50 years of DD Bangla

New Delhi: The recently concluded TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards has been a star-studded event that paid tribute to the two significant milestones in the Indian television and entertainment industry.

The first element was observing the golden jubilee of Doordarshan (DD Bangla), whose invaluable contribution paved the way for the shaping of the broadcasting industry. The event felicitated TV personalities who had immensely contributed to the development of the television industry since the Doordarshan days.

The second highlight of this event was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bengali detective character Feluda, created by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. TV9 Bangla honoured all the actors till date who played the role of Feluda.

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor and Business Head, TV9 Bangla asserted, “The first edition of TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards was a runaway success. On witnessing the overwhelming response, we have organised the second edition of TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards this year in a grand way. With the wholehearted support of the Tollywood, television & OTT industry players, this event has grown in stature. Last year, we included TV & OTT that had earned immense popularity. Hence, this year, we have included Movie releases in OTT as well. I am confident that this event will further escalate & reach to a greater height of success next year onwards.”

The glittering award evening was graced by mesmerising live performances of renowned singers Aratrika of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Madhubanti Bagchi and Iman Chakraborty, whose soulful renditions resonated with the audience. The evening was a perfect mix of nostalgia, celebration, and recognition of talent across the media and entertainment industry of Bengal.

The sponsors of this event have been listed below: