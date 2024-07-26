0

Television

TV9 Bangla conducts ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards’

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: TV9 Bangla, the Bengali news channel from TV9 Network, has recently concluded its flagship program, ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards.’ 

The program felicitated the students who have excelled in their board exams this year from the districts, the city schools, and the academic institutions to showcase their efforts for shaping future generations. 

At the outset of this event, Minister of Education Bratya Basu, from the Govt. of West Bengal, inaugurated the event by delivering a keynote speech. He later awarded a few schools and colleges for their remarkable achievements along with Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor of TV9 Bangla. 

This event has also recognised Prof. Kaustav Sanyal, the first Bengali Director of JC Bose Institute. He was felicitated for his skills in in-depth research, disciplinary insights, and academic outreach.  

One of the attributes of 'Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards' was to award the 17 students from the respective boards such as the West Bengal Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, CBSE board, Class X board exams, CBSC Class XII boards, ISC, and ICSE boards who have outstandingly performed. They were also given a scholarship along with certificates and accolades as mentioned below: 

Name

Schools

Boards

Chandrachur Sen

Cooch Behar Rambhola Uchcha Vidhyalaya

WBBSE

Samyapriya Guru

Puruliya Zilla School, Purulia

WBBSE

Udayan Prasad

Balurghat Uchha Vidhyalaya Balurghat

WBBSE

Tirumala Ghosh

Calcutta Girl’s High School

ICSE

Harshit Agarwal

La Martiniere For Boys

ICSE

Arushi Bhaduri

DPS New Town

ICSE

Sohan Ghosal

DPS New Town

ICSE

Anushka Ghosh 

Xavier’s Institution, Panihati

ICSE

Niladri Dinda

Don Bosco School, Liluah

ICSE

Dyuti Jana

GD Goenka Public School

CBSC Class X

Avik Jana

Mc William Higher Secondary School, Alipurduar

WBCHSE

Soumyadip Saha

Ramakrishna Mission Vidhyalaya, Narendrapur

WBCHSE

Avishek Gupta

Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda

WBCHSE

Sneha Ghosh

Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir

WBCHSE

Ritisha Bagchi

Vivekananda Mission School

ISC

Vangshika Kothari

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

CBSE Class XII

 

The different dignitaries from institutes who participated in deliberating topics for panel discussions are listed below- 

The Era of Digital Education: Scope and Opportunities (Digital Juger Shiksha: Sujog O Sombhabona),

The standardization of Infrastructure is the key to success i.e. (Porikathhammor Mannonoyoni Saffoler Chabikathi), and 

The change in the education system: the roadmap for placement i.e. (Shikkhaye Din Bodol: Kon Pothe Kormosongsthan)

The lists of academies that have won recognitions under the Institute of Excellence can be named :

Seacom B. ED College- Excellence in Teachers Training Education 

Seacom Marine College- Excellence in Maritime Education 

Kingston College - Excellence in Commerce and Management Eastern India 

Surendranath College - Excellence in Clean and Green Campus 

Indian Institute of Hotel Management- Excellence in Training and Placement 

JT Aviation College- Excellence in Training and Placement 

Swami Vivekananda Group of Institutes- Excellence in Academic Infrastructure 

Supreme Knowledge Foundation- Excellence in Industry Interface and Placements in UG Studies 2024 

IEM and UEM group - Kolkata and Jaipur- Outstanding Placement in Engineering and Management- Domestic and International 

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex - Excellence in Private Engineering College 

Asansol Engineering College- Excellence in Placement and Infrastructure 

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management Institute 

Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology - Excellence in Pharmacy Institute 

Parul University Vadodara Gujarat- Excellence in University Campus 

Narayana Coaching Centre- Excellence in JEE NEET Coaching Education 

International Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management 

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology - Excellence in Engineering Education 

Calcutta Girls High School

Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir

Chandernagore College

