TV9 Bangla conducts ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards’

New Delhi: TV9 Bangla, the Bengali news channel from TV9 Network, has recently concluded its flagship program, ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards.’

The program felicitated the students who have excelled in their board exams this year from the districts, the city schools, and the academic institutions to showcase their efforts for shaping future generations.

At the outset of this event, Minister of Education Bratya Basu, from the Govt. of West Bengal, inaugurated the event by delivering a keynote speech. He later awarded a few schools and colleges for their remarkable achievements along with Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor of TV9 Bangla.

This event has also recognised Prof. Kaustav Sanyal, the first Bengali Director of JC Bose Institute. He was felicitated for his skills in in-depth research, disciplinary insights, and academic outreach.

One of the attributes of 'Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards' was to award the 17 students from the respective boards such as the West Bengal Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, CBSE board, Class X board exams, CBSC Class XII boards, ISC, and ICSE boards who have outstandingly performed. They were also given a scholarship along with certificates and accolades as mentioned below:

Name Schools Boards Chandrachur Sen Cooch Behar Rambhola Uchcha Vidhyalaya WBBSE Samyapriya Guru Puruliya Zilla School, Purulia WBBSE Udayan Prasad Balurghat Uchha Vidhyalaya Balurghat WBBSE Tirumala Ghosh Calcutta Girl’s High School ICSE Harshit Agarwal La Martiniere For Boys ICSE Arushi Bhaduri DPS New Town ICSE Sohan Ghosal DPS New Town ICSE Anushka Ghosh Xavier’s Institution, Panihati ICSE Niladri Dinda Don Bosco School, Liluah ICSE Dyuti Jana GD Goenka Public School CBSC Class X Avik Jana Mc William Higher Secondary School, Alipurduar WBCHSE Soumyadip Saha Ramakrishna Mission Vidhyalaya, Narendrapur WBCHSE Avishek Gupta Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda WBCHSE Sneha Ghosh Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir WBCHSE Ritisha Bagchi Vivekananda Mission School ISC Vangshika Kothari Lakshmipat Singhania Academy CBSE Class XII

The different dignitaries from institutes who participated in deliberating topics for panel discussions are listed below-

The Era of Digital Education: Scope and Opportunities (Digital Juger Shiksha: Sujog O Sombhabona),

The standardization of Infrastructure is the key to success i.e. (Porikathhammor Mannonoyoni Saffoler Chabikathi), and

The change in the education system: the roadmap for placement i.e. (Shikkhaye Din Bodol: Kon Pothe Kormosongsthan)

The lists of academies that have won recognitions under the Institute of Excellence can be named :

Seacom B. ED College- Excellence in Teachers Training Education

Seacom Marine College- Excellence in Maritime Education

Kingston College - Excellence in Commerce and Management Eastern India

Surendranath College - Excellence in Clean and Green Campus

Indian Institute of Hotel Management- Excellence in Training and Placement

JT Aviation College- Excellence in Training and Placement

Swami Vivekananda Group of Institutes- Excellence in Academic Infrastructure

Supreme Knowledge Foundation- Excellence in Industry Interface and Placements in UG Studies 2024

IEM and UEM group - Kolkata and Jaipur- Outstanding Placement in Engineering and Management- Domestic and International

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex - Excellence in Private Engineering College

Asansol Engineering College- Excellence in Placement and Infrastructure

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management Institute

Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology - Excellence in Pharmacy Institute

Parul University Vadodara Gujarat- Excellence in University Campus

Narayana Coaching Centre- Excellence in JEE NEET Coaching Education

International Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology - Excellence in Engineering Education

Calcutta Girls High School

Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir

Chandernagore College