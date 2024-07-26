TV9 Bangla conducts ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards’

New Delhi: TV9 Bangla, the Bengali news channel from TV9 Network, has recently concluded its flagship program, ‘Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards.’
The program felicitated the students who have excelled in their board exams this year from the districts, the city schools, and the academic institutions to showcase their efforts for shaping future generations.
At the outset of this event, Minister of Education Bratya Basu, from the Govt. of West Bengal, inaugurated the event by delivering a keynote speech. He later awarded a few schools and colleges for their remarkable achievements along with Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor of TV9 Bangla.
This event has also recognised Prof. Kaustav Sanyal, the first Bengali Director of JC Bose Institute. He was felicitated for his skills in in-depth research, disciplinary insights, and academic outreach.
One of the attributes of 'Uttaran Academic Excellence Awards' was to award the 17 students from the respective boards such as the West Bengal Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, CBSE board, Class X board exams, CBSC Class XII boards, ISC, and ICSE boards who have outstandingly performed. They were also given a scholarship along with certificates and accolades as mentioned below:
|
Name
|
Schools
|
Boards
|
Chandrachur Sen
|
Cooch Behar Rambhola Uchcha Vidhyalaya
|
WBBSE
|
Samyapriya Guru
|
Puruliya Zilla School, Purulia
|
WBBSE
|
Udayan Prasad
|
Balurghat Uchha Vidhyalaya Balurghat
|
WBBSE
|
Tirumala Ghosh
|
Calcutta Girl’s High School
|
ICSE
|
Harshit Agarwal
|
La Martiniere For Boys
|
ICSE
|
Arushi Bhaduri
|
DPS New Town
|
ICSE
|
Sohan Ghosal
|
DPS New Town
|
ICSE
|
Anushka Ghosh
|
Xavier’s Institution, Panihati
|
ICSE
|
Niladri Dinda
|
Don Bosco School, Liluah
|
ICSE
|
Dyuti Jana
|
GD Goenka Public School
|
CBSC Class X
|
Avik Jana
|
Mc William Higher Secondary School, Alipurduar
|
WBCHSE
|
Soumyadip Saha
|
Ramakrishna Mission Vidhyalaya, Narendrapur
|
WBCHSE
|
Avishek Gupta
|
Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda
|
WBCHSE
|
Sneha Ghosh
|
Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir
|
WBCHSE
|
Ritisha Bagchi
|
Vivekananda Mission School
|
ISC
|
Vangshika Kothari
|
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy
|
CBSE Class XII
The different dignitaries from institutes who participated in deliberating topics for panel discussions are listed below-
The Era of Digital Education: Scope and Opportunities (Digital Juger Shiksha: Sujog O Sombhabona),
The standardization of Infrastructure is the key to success i.e. (Porikathhammor Mannonoyoni Saffoler Chabikathi), and
The change in the education system: the roadmap for placement i.e. (Shikkhaye Din Bodol: Kon Pothe Kormosongsthan)
The lists of academies that have won recognitions under the Institute of Excellence can be named :
Seacom B. ED College- Excellence in Teachers Training Education
Seacom Marine College- Excellence in Maritime Education
Kingston College - Excellence in Commerce and Management Eastern India
Surendranath College - Excellence in Clean and Green Campus
Indian Institute of Hotel Management- Excellence in Training and Placement
JT Aviation College- Excellence in Training and Placement
Swami Vivekananda Group of Institutes- Excellence in Academic Infrastructure
Supreme Knowledge Foundation- Excellence in Industry Interface and Placements in UG Studies 2024
IEM and UEM group - Kolkata and Jaipur- Outstanding Placement in Engineering and Management- Domestic and International
Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex - Excellence in Private Engineering College
Asansol Engineering College- Excellence in Placement and Infrastructure
Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management Institute
Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology - Excellence in Pharmacy Institute
Parul University Vadodara Gujarat- Excellence in University Campus
Narayana Coaching Centre- Excellence in JEE NEET Coaching Education
International Institute of Hotel Management - Excellence in Hotel Management
Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology - Excellence in Engineering Education
Calcutta Girls High School
Krishna Bhabini Nari Shiksha Mandir
Chandernagore College