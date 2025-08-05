TV Today promotes Anjana Om Kashyap to lead Aaj Tak HD

New Delhi: TV Today has elevated Anjana Om Kashyap, entrusting her with the editorial leadership of its broadcast channel Aaj Tak HD.

In an internal memo to employees, Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson of India Today Group, announced the new responsibility, citing Anjana's impressive performance on digital channel Aaj Tak 2 as the driving factor for her expanded mandate.

“This expanded mandate is a recognition of her stellar work and ability to shine wherever she is, on ground or in studio. Helicopter Shot carved a new benchmark in election coverage, reaching 100 destinations in 10 days. And now both Anjana & Anjana 2.0 are doing the same at 9 PM with Black & White,” Purie said.

The memo added that Kashyap is now expected to steer Aaj Tak HD to “push the boundaries of storytelling and explore new content opportunities.”

Kashyap is a seasoned journalist and Managing Editor at Aaj Tak.

Known for her sharp debating style and incisive reporting, Kashyap has been a prominent figure in Indian journalism for over two decades.

She began her career with Doordarshan, later moving to Zee News and News 24 before joining Aaj Tak in 2012.

Kashyap has hosted several popular shows, including Halla Bol, where she often tackles controversial socio-political issues with a no-holds-barred approach.