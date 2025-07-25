TV Today posts Rs 7.39 crore net profit in Q1FY26, up 19.5% QoQ

New Delhi: TV Today Network, on Friday, reported a net profit of Rs 7.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. On a quarterly basis, the numbers reflected an increase of 19.51%. In the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the profit for the network stood at Rs 6.17 crore.

On a yearly basis, however, the profit declined by 86.37%, down from Rs 51.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This significant slump is attributed to the high base effect of the election year.

Revenue from operations of Rs 197.19 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The numbers reflected an on-year decline of 36.22%, due to a high base effect of the election year. In the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, the total revenue from operations stood at Rs 309.22 crore.

On a quarterly basis, the revenue came down from Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 20.8% decline.