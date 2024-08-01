TV Today posts best-ever quarter results; revenue up 40% in Q1FY25

New Delhi: TV Today Network Limited posted the best-ever quarterly results on Thursday, backed by strong performance across television and digital businesses during the recently concluded general elections.

The company that owns national news channels Aaj Tak and India Today and their digital extensions recorded Rs 311.8 crore in revenue from operations in the quarter ending June 30, 2024, up Rs 89 crore from the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The Company’s EBITDA recorded a massive 475% jump (YoY) in the first quarter.

The EBITDA for Q1FY25 stood at 69 crore as against Rs 12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net profit also increased 485% in the June quarter over the previous year.

TV Today’s net profit stood at Rs 51.4 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 8.78 crore in the previous year.

Following the strong performance, TV Today stock prices jumped 18% to touch a 52-week high in intraday trading.