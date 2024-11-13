TV Today Network wins Silver for Best Annual Report at SAFA BPA Awards 2023

New Delhi: TV Today Network Limited has been awarded the Silver Award in the Service Sector category at the SAFA BPA (Best Presented Annual Reports) Awards 2023. The recognition by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) underscores the organization’s dedication to excellence in financial reporting.

SAFA, a network partner of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), represents eleven leading accountancy bodies across South Asia with a membership exceeding 475,000 professionals. The organization is a key driver in promoting transparency, accountability and governance across the region.

The Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23 was evaluated by SAFA’s Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability & Governance. It was selected for its high-quality presentation and adherence to applicable financial reporting standards, setting a benchmark within the service sector.

Earlier this year, the annual report also received the Silver Shield in the Service Sector category for “Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This recognition led to its nomination to SAFA, reflecting its consistent commitment to meeting the highest standards in financial reporting.

The award was conferred to Yatender Kumar Tyagi, CFO, TV Today Network during a ceremony on November 11, 2024, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, attended by eminent leaders in finance and business.