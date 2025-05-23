TV Today Network net profit rises 32.7% in FY25 in a tougher economy

New Delhi: TV Today Network (TVTN) on Thursday reported a 32.7% increase in net profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, despite challenging economic conditions.

The news television network – which owns popular national news channels Aaj Tak, India Today, and Good News Today – posted a net profit of Rs 74.83 crore for FY25, up from Rs 56.39 crore in the previous fiscal.

Buoyed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TVTN’s total income crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark for the first time.

The broadcaster reported a total income of Rs 1,038.73 crore in FY25, a 6.7% rise from Rs 973.56 crore in FY24.

Q4 FY25 performance

TVTN reported muted revenue growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The total income for the quarter stood at Rs 261.26 crore, up 1.9% from Rs 256.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 6.23 crore, down 44% from Rs 11.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TV Today reported a 7.5% increase in total income, rising from Rs 243.07 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 261.26 crore in the latest quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.82 crore in the previous quarter.