TV Today net profit up 17.6% in Q2FY25, 275% in H1

TV Today Limited on Monday posted a 17.6% jump in its net profit for the September quarter of the financial year 2025.

The company that owns national news channels – Aaj Tak, India Today and Good News Today – recorded a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore. TVTN had recorded a net profit of Rs 7.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On a half-yearly basis, the net profit jumped 275% to Rs 60 crore in H1 of FY25 from Rs 16 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The revenue for the second quarter ending September 2024 remained subdued at Rs 218 crore, down 2% from Rs 223 crore.

For the first half of the fiscal year 2025, the company posted a total revenue of Rs 541 crore, up 19% from Rs 455 crore in the same period of the previous year.