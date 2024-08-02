&TV to premiere social drama ‘Bheema’ on Aug 6

Delhi: Set in the 1980s, &TV’s new show ‘Bheema’, produced by Raj Khatri Productions, follows the story of a young girl named ‘Bheema’ from the other community. The story is a social drama focusing on this young girl’s predicament and her journey toward equal rights.

She battles adversities stemming from her family, society, and economic conditions. Despite facing numerous injustices and discrimination, she fearlessly strives to overcome these obstacles.

Bheema's resolve to uphold the laws and ideals of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, is a testament to her unwavering commitment despite the challenges. At a tender age, she dedicates herself sincerely to this mission. However, the dominant class in society, threatened by her pursuit, unites with unprecedented force to thwart her efforts. Yet, Bheema's determination remains unshaken, even as obstacles mount, intensifying the conflict.

Talking about the show, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head - &TV, said, “The resounding success of our shows 'Ek Mahanayak—Dr B.R. Ambedkar' and 'Atal' is a testament to stories of hope and resilience resonating well with our viewers. Our latest offering, ‘Bheema’, follows the journey of a young girl named Bheema, showcasing her fight for equal rights, her trials and tribulations and her aspirations for recognition and social change. The story will depict a compelling narrative of overcoming societal barriers by highlighting the universal themes of hope, determination, and transformation. Bheema’s challenges and triumphs will resonate with viewers, making her journey both inspiring and relatable. It will also provide a powerful lens through which viewers can explore their values and beliefs, making for engaging and thought-provoking storytelling."

Raj Khatri, Producer, Raj Khatri Productions, commented, “Bheema is an appealing story of resilience, determination and aspirations. This show is the perfect blend of emotions and aesthetic production that caters to the growing appetite for quality content amongst TV audience. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to &TV for consistently delivering compelling narratives and providing our show a platform to connect meaningfully with audiences nationwide. The story of Bheema strives to inspire, provoke thought and reinforce the power of storytelling to foster empathy and understanding.”

Shanti Bhushan, Writer of Bheema, added, “The social drama set in the 1980s within a quaint village in Uttar Pradesh has been crafted with artistic flair, vividly resurrecting an era that resonates with its audience. Each character is meticulously developed, ensuring every scene resonates deeply. Bheema’s character is poised to ignite reflection and elevate social drama to new heights of success.”

Talking about her title role in Bheema, Tejaswini Singh, said, “Bheema is courageous and determined to pursue education. She believes in standing up for the right despite facing numerous difficulties. It is an inspiring and powerful character, and I am very excited to play the title role. I hope people like our show as much as we are enjoying shooting for it.”

Smita Sable, essaying Bheema’s mother Dhaniya, added, “The appealing storyline of Bheema will attract viewers’ attention. As an actor, we strive to bag roles which are meaningful and create a long-lasting impact. Dhaniya is a caring mother who keeps her family together. She understands the significance of education and advocates for Bheema’s right to education.”

On playing Bheema’s father, Mewa, Amit Kumar commented, “Mewa is a simple person who wishes well for everyone and is always willing to help people. However, his weakness lies in his inability to speak out against injustice even when it affects him. The nuanced portrayal of Mewa and the captivating narrative of Bheema made me instantly sign for the show.”

‘Bheema’ will be premiering on August 6 at 8:30 pm, every Monday to Friday on &TV.