TRAI upgrades to new website

New Delhi: TRAI has launched its upgraded website, which is now hosted on the NIC Cloud. To ensure a smooth transition, the old website will remain operational for three months alongside the new platform.

The upgrade also features the introduction of a chatbot, 'TARA' (Telecom Authority Responsive Advisor), designed to provide users with an interactive search experience.

The website’s new sharing features aim to facilitate the dissemination of regulatory information to all stakeholders. Users can now share documents directly via major social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X.

The website offers information on telecom and broadcasting regulations, policies, laws, statistics and trends in India.

The new website introduces several features to enhance user experience and functionality. These include a dedicated dashboard for the telecom and broadcasting sector, data download capabilities for research, and an interactive Grid View for data visualisation.

The website also offers online registration for TRAI’s latest updates, a blog with commenting options for registered users, and information on upcoming events. It supports online registration for Open House Discussions, complies with accessibility features, and consolidates tenders, notices, and regulations with amendments noted in footnotes. Additionally, it provides a brief profile of the Authority and is fully compatible with iOS, Android, and various platforms.