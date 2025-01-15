TRAI releases recommendations for ground-based broadcasters framework

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released its recommendations on the regulatory framework for Ground-based Broadcasters (GBBs). The recommendations are a culmination of a consultation paper rolled out by the regulatory body on October 18, 2024.

As per the recommendations, the framework for Ground-based broadcasters will be similar to the framework contained in the 'Guidelines for Uplinking and downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022.’

The regulatory body stated, “The framework for Ground-based Broadcasters shall be similar to the framework contained in the 'Guidelines for Uplinking and downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022' for traditional satellite-based broadcasters, to the extent applicable to the ground-based broadcast model, duly excluding the provisions related to satellite communication medium.”

In addition, the service area for a ground-based broadcaster has been determined at a national level by TRAI. In the open house discussion organised by TRAI on December 20, 2024, strong opinions were presented on determining the service area for GBBs.

Rabindra Narayan, President, PTC Network, during the discussion, had said, “ Broadcasting is a national subject. It can affect law and order, has national security impacts, and should be under the purview of a central body. We should not risk going state-wise or region-wise. There is a risk of a localised mindset affecting the greater national and global interest.”

Commenting on the particular aspect of the framework, TRAI noted, “Permitting GBB at the National level will not only assist in ensuring a technology-neutral and transmission medium agnostic regime, enable easy monitoring but will also create a comparable Regulatory framework for GBBs and SBBs. Further, permitting broadcasters at the State level may create monitoring challenges for the Government.”

Further, the regulatory body mentioned that in case the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting “at a later stage finds a need for the GBBs to be permitted at state/regional level also, it may seek the authority’s recommendations afresh.”

The TRAI has recommended keeping the annual authorisation fee for GBBs the same as satellite-based broadcasters (SBBs), i.e., Rs 7 lakh per channel. The regulatory body, in the recommendations, wrote, “Prescribing the same annual authorisation fee per channel for both SBBs and GBBs will ensure parity and fairness in the regulatory framework.”