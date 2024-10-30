TRAI issues consultation paper on broadcasting service authorisations under Telecom Act 2023

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on the ‘Framework for Service Authorisations for the Provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023’.

This move follows a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), as detailed in a letter to TRAI dated July 25, 2024, notifying the publication of the Telecommunications Act in the Official Gazette.

“Section 3(1)(a) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which is yet to be notified, provides for obtaining authorisation by any entity or person intending to provide telecommunication services, subject to such terms and conditions, including fees or charges, as may be prescribed,” TRAI wrote in a press statement.

The Ministry also shared a background note providing the details of the policy guidelines of various licenses, permissions and registrations issued by MIB and the relevant sections of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, that may have a bearing on the terms and conditions of authorisations.

The consultation paper aims to establish guidelines for obtaining authorisations for broadcasting services, covering platforms like DTH, HITS, IPTV, community radio, FM radio, and others currently licensed under the outdated Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

With the Telecommunications Act replacing this older legislation, TRAI is tasked with recommending updated terms and conditions, including fees for authorisations, to ensure consistency across service providers.

Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by November 20, 2024, with a further window for counter-comments until November 27, 2024. The paper is available on TRAI’s official website.