New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has officially moved its headquarters to a new location in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

The new office is situated on the 4th to 7th floors of the F Tower at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, in New Delhi.

Previously, TRAI operated from Mahanagar Doorsanchar Bhawan, located near Zakir Hussain College on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Old Minto Road), New Delhi.