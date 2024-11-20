TRAI extends deadline for feedback on authorisation framework for broadcasting services

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for stakeholders to provide feedback on its consultation paper, ‘Framework for Service Authorisations for Provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023’.

Released on October 30, 2024, the initial deadlines for comments and counter-comments were set for November 20 and November 27, respectively.

Following stakeholder requests, TRAI has moved the deadlines to November 27 for comments and December 4 for counter-comments.

It highlighted that no further extensions will be granted.

The paper aims to standardize licensing rules across platforms like DTH, IPTV, and radio broadcasting. At MIB's request, TRAI will recommend terms, including fees, for broadcasting authorizations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, to harmonise conditions across service providers for uniform implementation.