New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for stakeholder feedback on its consultation paper, ‘Regulatory Framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters’.
Initially issued on October 18, 2024, the paper invited stakeholder comments by November 15 and counter-comments by November 29, 2024.
However, following requests from stakeholders for additional time, TRAI has pushed the deadline for written comments to November 22, 2024, and for counter-comments to December 6, 2024.
TRAI emphasised that this would be the final extension and that no further requests for additional time would be entertained.
Currently, broadcasters distribute channels to distribution platform operators (DPOs) via satellites, but advancements in technology now make ground-based distribution possible. Similar to satellite-based channels, ground-based channels can be delivered across multiple DPO networks, allowing for retransmission to subscribers on agreed commercial terms.
In response, TRAI’s consultation paper aims to establish a regulatory framework for ground-based television distribution. This initiative follows a May 2024 request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), which noted that the original 2014 recommendations may need revisiting due to industry changes. This led TRAI to seek updated stakeholder input on the regulatory approach.
TRAI extends deadline for comments on ground-based broadcasters framework to Nov 22
