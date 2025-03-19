TRAI engages broadcasters and DPOs to overhaul broadcast regulations

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun discussions with broadcasters to revamp the regulatory framework governing the broadcast sector, particularly in response to the growing competition from digital platforms.

According to the news reports, key stakeholders, including the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), have been asked to submit their concerns and suggestions by April 5, 2025.

TRAI is also set to meet with distribution platforms on March 19, 2025, as part of the consultation process.

Quoting sources, reports stated that TRAI may revisit the upper limit on channel pricing and carriage fees to ensure a fair and competitive landscape.

Additionally, the regulator is working on a comprehensive consultation paper to facilitate an in-depth review of existing regulations.

Further meetings are planned as TRAI continues to refine the framework to balance industry needs with evolving market dynamics.