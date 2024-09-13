TO THE NEW and Irdeto collaborate for enhanced Pay-TV user experience

New Delhi: TO THE NEW, a global digital technology services company, and Irdeto are expanding their partnership to address the needs of Pay-TV and streaming operators which aim to support content super aggregation for end users.

Irdeto has selected TO THE NEW as a technology partner for delivering an user experience (UX) across the full suite of devices in its ecosystem.

With TO THE NEW’s UX, apps, and experience management integrated, operators can better utilize Irdeto’s streaming aggregation platform, Irdeto Experience.

The collaboration between TO THE NEW and Irdeto aims to provide flexibility for operators to customise the look and feel of apps, while also enabling studio-grade security and complete control over metadata and rights management using content management solutions.

Irdeto Experience also aims to allow integration with industry-leading tools for subscription management, data and analytics, digital marketing, and advertising engines.

Narinder Kumar, Co- Founder & CEO, TO THE NEW, said, “Our partnership with Irdeto focuses on revolutionizing OTT experience with a rich, flexible, and extendable solution, which enables content providers to delight their audiences across platforms, while also opening up new avenues for monetisation.”

“Irdeto is committed to providing secure and flexible solutions for streaming and pay-TV operators, and this partnership with TO THE NEW supports our mission to offer a comprehensive ecosystem that not only enhances user experience but also drives viewer engagement and revenue growth,” commented Andrew Bunten, the COO of Video Entertainment of Irdeto. “This collaboration is particularly prominent in light of the growing demand for personalized content across devices including hybrid set-top boxes, so we are excited to see how our partnership translates into tangible impacts for our clients and their audiences,” he added.