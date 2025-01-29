Times Now Navbharat hosts 'Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh' in Lucknow on January 28

New Delhi: Times Now Navbharat hosted 'Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh,' in Lucknow On January 28.

The conclave celebrated the cultural, economic, and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh, highlighting its transformative role in shaping India's identity and progress.

Featuring insightful panel discussions on governance, tourism, infrastructure, and spirituality as key drivers of cultural diplomacy and economic growth, the conclave highlighted the synergy between tradition and modernity.

It brought together policymakers, business leaders, and spiritual icons including Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh; Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh; Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh; Anurag Bhadouria, Leader, Samajwadi Party; Sourav Malviya, Political Analyst; Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Spiritual Leader amongst others to explore the Mahakumbh's cultural, economic, and spiritual dimensions.

Yogi Adityanath, said, "India's journey towards becoming a developed and progressive nation is deeply intertwined with its cultural and spiritual heritage. Sambhal, which once struggled with severe power theft, has now become a medium to expose hidden truths. Places like Sambhal represent the legacy of Sanatan Dharma and are steeped in historical and religious significance. Our government is committed to reviving such sacred sites, not just as temples but as symbols of India's rich and diverse history. Our policies are inspired by the ideals of Sanatan Dharm, ensuring that growth is both equitable and sustainable.

Elaborating on India's global role, CM Yogi stated, "The President of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, proudly acknowledges his Indian ancestry and embraces Lord Ram as an ancestor. Muslim leaders in India must draw inspiration from this. The Indian Constitution guarantees justice and equality for all. Unfortunately, in the past, appeasement divided society and hindered development. Our government has worked to eradicate these practices, focusing instead on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill, Yogi Adityanath said, "In Uttar Pradesh, out of 1,27,000 properties, 1,20,000 government properties have been freed from the control of Waqf. Similarly, the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand is a welcome move, as it will address issues like land jihad and love jihad that plagued the state.”

CM Yogi further added, “Over the last 15 days, 16 crore devotees have performed the sacred dip at the Sangam during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, making it a truly wondrous moment in life. Even those who once disrespected India’s faith are now taking a dip at the Sangam. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader, and sooner or later, he too will come to take the holy dip.’ Speaking of the ruling party, he said, "The Kejriwal government has obstructed efforts to clean the Yamuna, and his electoral loss is certain on February 5.”

Speaking at Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, said, “The Mahakumbh is not a political event, it is a centuries-old celebration of faith. We don’t need to create any atmosphere since the Mahakumbh is not a BJP event. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made every effort to ensure its success. While Akhilesh Yadav expresses jealousy, it is important to recall that when he was Chief Minister in 2013, he failed to make adequate arrangements for the Kumbh."

Drawing his perspective on the tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh, said, "Uttar Pradesh has long been aware of its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and today, every person, every saint, and every follower of Sanatan tradition feels immense pride as we witness this grand Mahakumbh. What once was a gathering of saints is now a worldwide celebration, transcending caste, language, and region.”

He further said, “The successful organization of this Mahakumbh, without any obstacles, showcases the tireless work at the grassroots level. Under Yogi Ji’s leadership, we’ve been able to present India’s Sanatan tradition on the world stage, emphasising the welfare of all living beings, a principle that has guided for centuries. The world is now looking at Uttar Pradesh to understand how such a massive gathering can be managed so efficiently and peacefully. Furthermore, this event is part of a long-term vision for Uttar Pradesh’s development, focusing on spiritual, eco, and rural tourism to ensure sustainable growth and a brighter future for all. Eco-tourism, in particular, is connecting the world to Sanatan traditions, which are deeply rooted in every corner of India.”

Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh concluded with key insights on India’s cultural and economic potential, highlighting the role of governance, spirituality, and industry in India’s growth.