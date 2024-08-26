Times Now hosts Amazing Indians Awards 2024

New Delhi: Times Now hosted the Amazing Indians Awards 2024 in New Delhi. Amazing Indians Awards 2024 aimed to celebrate 13 individuals whose courage, determination, and selfless actions have not only inspired change but also left a lasting impact on the lives of many.

The Chief Guest for the event, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, delivered the special address and felicitated the winners along with the Jury members.

Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav sent a video recorded message of congratulations and appreciation for the winners which was aired at the event. A dance performance by visually impaired dancers of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled was also showcased.

Amazing Indian Awards 2024 winners felicitated across 12 categories included Pauzagin Tonsing (Education), Raimati Ghiuria (Agriculture), Sarita Subramaniam (Environment Sustainability), Vishal Singh (Food Management & Nutrition), Peera Ram (Animal Welfare), Shaikh Raziya (Girl Child & Women’s Right Empowerment), Sipong Chingmak Chang (Healthcare), Preeti Srinivasan (Healthcare), Piyush Tiwari (Road Safety), Ranjeet Yadav (Rural and Slum development), Nimalan V R (Sanitation & Water), Kadivendi Mahipal Chary (Social Innovation using Technology), and Aditya Mehta (Sports Enablers).

The winners were shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process by a panel of jury comprising Sanjeev Sanyal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, General M. M. Naravane, Prasoon Joshi, Renu Sud Karnad, and duly evaluated by Ernst and Young (Process Partner).

At the Times Now Amazing Indians Awards 2024, Paris 2024 Olympic Bronze Medallists Aman Sehrawat, (India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category), and Harmanpreet Singh, (Captain of the Indian Men's Hockey Team), were felicitated for their achievements.

Speaking at the Times Now Amazing Indians Awards 2024, Rijiju said, "Words are not enough to capture the achievements of the Amazing Indians. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' this event has given us the opportunity to meet inspiring individuals from every corner of the country, united on one platform. The jury must've had a herculean task to select winners, because every nominee is truly exceptional. These Amazing Indians have not only inspired us but also filled us with a sense of pride and happiness. As someone holding responsibility in the government, we will continue to support those who are contributing to India's growth. Times Now has created a wonderful platform to bring people from across the country together to celebrate these achievements. Thank you, Olympic medallists Aman Sehrawat and Harmanpreet Singh, for making the country proud and bringing happiness to the nation. Seeing such sporting success stories and contributions from all walks of life has truly made India proud.”

Varun Kohli, COO, News Broadcasting Business, Times Network, said, "As India’s most influential news leader, Times Now has always been a catalyst for change. The Amazing Indians Awards exemplify this mission by honouring the extraordinary achievements of everyday people who, through compassion and dedication, make a significant impact. We are committed to celebrating these remarkable changemakers, confident that their inspiring stories will encourage others to help build a better India."

Jury Members:

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Leader, Former MOS of Electronics & IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; General M. M. Naravane (PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (RETD) Former Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army; Prasoon Joshi (Chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India) and Renu Sud Karnad, Chairperson, GlaxoSmithKline & Board Member, HDFC Bank

