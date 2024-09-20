Times Now and Times Now Navbharat unveil special programming for J&K and Haryana elections

New Delhi: As the electoral battle intensifies in the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Times Network’s English and Hindi news channels, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat aim to spearhead the election coverage with a lineup of election shows, exclusive insights, interviews, and real-time analysis.

Times Now, India’s Election News Headquarters under ‘MANDATE 2024’ offers extensive programming that includes:

1. Poll Pulse: This dynamic show, featuring live on-ground reports from both states is designed to ignite and fulfil viewers' political curiosity. Offering compelling stories on weekdays, focusing on Naya Kashmir of Modi, appeasement politics, role of separatists in Kashmir polls, Rising Dissent in Congress & BJP, among others ‘Poll Pulse’ at 4:30 p.m. brings viewers closer to the pulse of the political landscape.

2. National Debate: The National Debate, delves deep into the key issues shaping India's political landscape. With its dynamic format and engaging panelists, the show airing at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, encourages critical thinking and active participation in the democratic process, tackling topics that are changing the course of elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

3. Inside: Offering a deep dive into the evolving political landscape of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana ahead of the 2024 Assembly Elections ‘Inside’ airs at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The show brings viewers a detailed analysis of the election scenario in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. The show takes a closer look at significant issues, political strategies, and key players shaping the electoral narrative, providing expert insights and thoughtful perspectives.

Times Now Navbharat, under ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’, focuses on:

Dangal Me Kiska Daw Chalega: This flagship show features in-depth interviews with key politicians from Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Airing on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., it offers viewers a front-row seat to the high-stakes elections, with Chief Ministerial candidates, party leaders, and other influential figures sharing their visions and electoral strategies. Kis Baat Par Vote: This ground-reporting show takes viewers to the heart of the election battlegrounds, delivering real-time coverage from constituencies across Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, capturing the sentiments of voters and highlighting the key issues driving the elections. Scheduled for 11:30 a.m and 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday, this show dives deep into regional aspirations and economic concerns to provide a reflection of what truly matters to the electorate in both the states.

As the polling phase concludes, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat will present Exit Polls on October 5, from 5 p.m. onwards. The exit poll data will be decoded by political analysts, accompanied by comprehensive news and updates. On Counting Day, both channels will deliver minute-by-minute updates.