Times Network to host Times Now Summit 2025 on March 27 and 28

New Delhi: Times Network will host its latest edition of Times Now Summit 2025, co-presented by Dream Sports and powered by Pernod Ricard India, on March 27 and 28 in New Delhi.

Returning with the theme ‘Keeping Bharat Ahead,’ the platform will feature discussions on India’s evolving role across key sectors, including governance, economy, infrastructure, national security, innovation, and more.

The lineup of speakers at the Summit includes Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Co-operation; Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Bill Gates, Co-Founder, Microsoft, Co-Chair, Gates Foundation; Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology; Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation.

The list also includes Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region; Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy; Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh; Sanjay Kumar Jha, National Working President, Janata Dal United; Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister and Sara Ali Khan, Actor, amongst others.

The summit will feature discussions and keynote sessions, highlighting India’s advancements and strategic priorities across key domains such as economic growth, digital transformation, global leadership, and policy reforms.

Spanning two days, the summit will convene global thought leaders and decision-makers to foster insightful discussions and present actionable solutions to shape India’s future.

The event is supported by key State Partners, including the Governments of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Haryana; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham as Knowledge Partner, Ekam as Associate Partner, Da Milano as Luxury Partner, Bennett University as Education Partner and Times OOH as Outdoor Partner.