Times Network news channels announce election programming line-up

New Delhi: As Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh prepare for pivotal Assembly and bypoll elections respectively, Times Network’s premium news channels, Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now & ET Now Swadesh announced comprehensive election programming on Friday.

Featuring a lineup of exclusive and engaging shows, on-ground reports, insightful analysis, and live election coverage, the ongoing programming promises viewers a holistic news viewing experience, the network said in a press statement.

Under ‘MANDATE 2024,’ Times Now, India’s Election News Headquarters, offers election programming that includes:

Access: Go behind the scenes with Maharashtra's election candidates as they navigate the election campaign trail. Offering a day-in-the-life perspective, this show airing every Saturday at 3:30 p.m., provides an immersive glimpse into the strategies, and challenges, that fuel each candidate’s journey in this electoral grind.

Election Yatra: Delving into Maharashtra's political pulse, this show features live, on-ground reports from Thane, Konkan, Mumbai, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Central Malegaon. This show, airing daily at 5: 30 p.m., analyzes key issues, assesses the current government’s track record, and reveals voter expectations across the state.

Inside: Offering an in-depth exploration of the evolving political landscape in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, this show airing every Saturday at 1:30 pm, delivers detailed analysis of the election scenario across the state, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics driving both elections.

The National Debate: Addressing the most significant issues influencing India’s politics, this show brings together a diverse panel of experts in Mumbai for insightful discussions on critical topics. Airing every Saturday at 8 p.m., ‘The National Debate’ sparks meaningful conversations dissecting key topics influencing the course of this election.

Times Now Navbharat under ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’ focuses on:

Maharashtra Ka Mahayudh: This electrifying on-ground series directly connects with voters across key constituencies, delving into pressing local issues, capturing public sentiment. Offering a flavour of real electoral pulse, this show, airing daily at 5:30 p.m., offers an unfiltered look at the state’s defining political landscape.

9 ki Jang, 27 ka Trailer: Airing daily at 7 p.m., this show dives into 9 crucial battleground seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-election, seen as a precursor to the 2027 assembly election race. With real-time voter insights, the show breaks down the high-stakes dynamics shaping this political battleground.

Public Manch, a show featuring influential personalities from Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, engaging in one-on-one conversations, will offer viewers a deeper understanding of the forces shaping India. Set to air every Saturday at 10 p.m., the show will be broadcast on both channels.

ET NOW under ‘Battleground Maharashtra’ and ET NOW Swadesh under ‘Ranbhoomi’ focus on:

Battleground Maharashtra: ET NOW brings a special coverage of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20 (Polling Day), and November 23 (Counting Day). Featuring top economists, political commentators and market experts, the extensive coverage will dissect Maharashtra’s significant economic contributions. On November 25, the first equity trading day after Maharashtra’s new government is formed, the channel will analyze the impact, featuring expert insights from market, macroeconomic, and political guests.

Ranbhoomi Jharkhand Ka Ran: This panel discussion on ET NOW Swadesh focuses on the high-stakes political climate in Jharkhand will bring together influential political leaders, seasoned analysts, and market experts to dissect key issues, explore potential economic and political impacts of the upcoming elections. Airing on November 11 at 5 p.m., this show will help viewers with perspectives essential for understanding the state's future trajectory.

Ranbhoomi Maharashtra Ka Mahamukabla: Airing on November 18 at 5 p.m. this panel discussion is centred around Maharashtra’s intense electoral contest. Featuring prominent political figures, analysts, and market experts, this show on ET Now Swadesh offers viewers a nuanced understanding of the potential ramifications across both politics and market trends.

ET NOW Swadesh Chunav Yatra: This on-ground segment, starting November 8 captures real-time insights from Maharashtra and Jharkhand through a series of impactful interactions with political leaders, analysts, and voters, bringing the region’s evolving election dynamics.

At the end of this crucial polling phase, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat will present Exit Polls (November 20), from 5 pm onwards, providing expert insights and analysis on the election outcomes.

On Counting Day (November 23), all channels will provide comprehensive, real-time coverage with a lineup of eminent guests, including politicians, political analysts, and senior journalists, offering expert commentary and insights on the unfolding election results.