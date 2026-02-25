New Delhi: Times Network has expanded its international distribution with the launch of its television channels on Free, one of France’s IPTV platforms. The rollout marks the broadcaster’s entry onto a French platform and extends its availability across France, Monaco and Andorra.

As part of the agreement, Free has introduced an Indian Pack that includes five Times Network channels: Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, Zoom, ET Now and Pickleball Now. The move also marks the international launch of Pickleball Now in France, a channel dedicated to coverage of pickleball.

Free operates as a subsidiary of the Iliad Group and is known for its Freebox service. In October 2025, the company introduced Free TV, an application available on smartphones, tablets and smart televisions, offering more than 300 channels in its premium tier along with features such as start-over and cloud recording.

As of mid-2025, Free reported a total of 23.1 million retail subscribers, comprising 15.5 million mobile and 7.6 million fixed-line customers.

The distribution arrangement has been facilitated through Times Network’s international partner Nicolas Gorse of GORSE & Co, which distributes more than 50 television channels globally.