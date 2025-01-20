Advertisment

Television

Times Network hosts Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 in New Delhi

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Times Network hosted the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024, in New Delhi. The event celebrated advancements in tech and innovation, with industry leaders honouring 71 winners across 3 categories: the Digit Zero1 Award, Digit Best Buy Award, and Digit Popular Choice Award.

With over two decades of expertise and leadership in consumer technology, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 is recognised as the Industry’s only performance-based awards, dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in technology and innovation.  

Driving the essence of these awards was a rigorous and scientific testing process conducted at Digit’s in-house testing labs. Each device was evaluated through 100+ tests conducted across key performance parameters in each category.  Winners in each category were determined based on a comprehensive performance analysis of their total scores, ensuring only the very best products were honoured. In 2024 alone, Digit’s team of experts tested over 1,000 products, setting a benchmark for thoroughness and reliability in the evaluation process, and rewarding the best in each category. 

Beyond celebrating technological achievements, the awards served as a platform to spark conversations about the future of consumer technology. The event featured two-panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and visionaries. The panels, titled ‘Predicting the Future of Consumer Tech in India - AI, 5G, AIoT, and More,’ and ‘Rise of India in Tech: Home-grown Brands and Their Success Story,’ delved into transformative trends shaping the tech landscape, integration of artificial intelligence, the expansion of 5G, evolution of AIoT, and the remarkable contributions of Indian brands in driving innovation and establishing India as a global technology powerhouse. 

Delivering the special address, Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, “India, after many years of hibernation and being almost absent from the global electronics value chains and innovation discourse, has in the last 4-5 years made a very significant presence. A decade ago, electronics manufacturing in India was dominated by domestic brands getting products designed outside and manufactured in China. In the last 3-4 years, we are seeing not just global and Indian brands being manufactured here, but also being designed to be manufactured here. This transformation across the value chain—design, manufacturing, and testing—has been enabled by the Government of India's pivot from an import substitution framework to an export-led electronics manufacturing and design framework. The three important trends to lookout for are, digitization, as products are becoming smarter, connected, and with AI, even smarter connected products. The second trend is India’s growing footprint in the global value chains post-COVID. The third trend is the emergence of highly intelligent digital products powered by AI and edge AI. Advancements in local AI and groundbreaking chip architectures from companies like NVIDIA are driving a once-in-a-lifetime shift, replacing legacy architectures in automotive, industrial, and consumer tech with new, transformative platforms that redefine electronics innovation.” 

Rohit Chadda, COO and President - Digital, Times Network, announced, 

“Digit provides the most authoritative product reviews and ratings in India, helping readers and consumers make the most informed decisions about their tech purchases. In 2024, Digit facilitated over Rs.200 Crore worth of online purchases through its platforms which displays the trust consumers have in our product reviews and testing methodology. Digit will take its commitment to authentic and objective product reviews a step further with the launch of a new State-of-the-Art Testing Lab in New Delhi. Equipped with the latest technology, the lab shall extend Digit’s device testing capabilities to new product categories like home appliances using a rigorous testing methodology, delivering precise and comprehensive evaluations.” 

The Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 winners are:  

CATEGORY  

AWARD TITLE 

WINNER 

Zero 1 Awards 

Premium / Flagship (Over 50k) 

iQOO 12 

Highend (35k - 50k) 

Vivo V40 Pro 

Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) 

Realme GT 6T 

Budget smartphone (under 20k) 

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 

Camera phone under 30k 

Vivo V40E 

Camera phone (No budget) 

Vivo X100 Pro 

Best Battery Phone (No Budget) 

iPhone 16 Pro Max 

Best display phone (No budget) 

Pixel 9 Pro XL 

Gaming smartphone (no budget) 

iQOO 12 

Foldable Phone (Flip & Fold) 

Vivo X Fold3 Pro 

AI Smartphone 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 

Tablets 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 

Gaming Laptop (price no bar 250K+) 

MSI Raider 18 HX A14V 

Gaming Laptop (151K - 250K) 

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 

Gaming Laptop (81K - 150K) 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 

Gaming Laptop (Under 60K - 80K) 

Gigabyte G5 

Mainstream Laptop (50-70K) 

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra 

Mainstream Laptop (40-50K) 

Honor Magicbook X14 Pro 

Creator Laptop 

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 

Premium thin and light Laptop 

ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED (2024) 

Bluetooth Speakers 

Beats Pill 

Wireless Headphones 

Sonos Ace 

Premium Truly Wireless Earphones 

Senneheiser Momentum 4 TWS 

Mid-Range Truly Wireless Earphones 

OnePlus Buds 3 

Budget Truly Wireless Earphones 

cmf Buds Pro 2 

 

Wired Headphones 

Sony MDR-M1 

Desktop Processor 

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 

NVMe SSD 

WD SN850P 8 TB 

External SSD 

Kingston XS1000 

Graphics Card 

ZOTAC RTX 4080 Super  

Smartwatch (Price no bar) 

Apple Watch Series 10  

BEST OLED TVs 

LG OLED evo AI G4 55-Inch 4K Smart TV 

BEST Mini LED TVs 

Sony Bravia 9 

Best Buy  

Premium / Flagship (Over 50k) 

Vivo X100 Pro 

Highend (35k - 50k) 

OnePlus 12R 

Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) 

POCO F6 

Budget smartphone (under 20k) 

CMF Phone 1 

Camera phone under 30k 

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 

Camera phone (No budget) 

Vivo X100 Pro 

Best Battery Phone (No Budget) 

Motorola G64 

Best display phone (No budget) 

Realme GT6 

Gaming smartphone (no budget) 

iQOO 12 

Foldable Phone (Flip & Fold) 

Vivo X Fold3 Pro 

AI Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 4 

Tablets 

Redmi Pad Pro 5G 

Gaming Laptop (price no bar 250K+) 

Acer Predator Helios 16 

Gaming Laptop (151K - 250K) 

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 

Gaming Laptop (81K - 150K) 

Lenovo LOQ 16 

Gaming Laptop (Under 60K - 80K) 

MSI Cyborg 15 

Mainstream Laptop (50-70K) 

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 

Mainstream Laptop (40-50K) 

Infinix INBook Y4 Max 

Creator Laptop 

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED 

Premium thin and light Laptop 

Infinix INBook Air Pro+ 

Bluetooth Speakers 

Sony Ult Field 7 

Wireless Headphones 

Sennheiser Accentum Plus 

Premium Truly Wireless Earphones 

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 

Mid-Range Truly Wireless Earphones 

Nothing Ear (a) 

Budget Truly Wireless Earphones 

Sony WF-C510 

Wired Headphones 

Sennheiser HD490 Pro 

Desktop Processor 

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 

NVMe SSD 

Kingston NV3 

External SSD 

Kingston XS1000 

Graphics Card 

AMD RX 7600 

Smartwatch (Price no bar) 

Apple Watch Series 10 

BEST OLED TVs 

LG OLED evo AI G4 55-Inch 4K Smart TV 

BEST Mini LED TVs 

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800D Smart AI TV 

Popular Choice 

Most Reliable ReCommerce Brand 

Budli 

Innovative Audio Product of the Year 

JBL 

Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) 

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 

Best Creator Laptop 

HP Omen Transcend 14 

Best Foldable Phone 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 

 Elevating the tech event to new heights, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 featured an exclusive SKOAR gaming arena, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of esports. The gaming brand of Digit, SKOAR hosted the SKOAR! College Championship 2024 which saw participation from over 100 colleges. The next phase will scale this initiative to an ambitious 1,000 colleges, making SCGC the largest platform for college-level e-sports in the country.  

Times Network
