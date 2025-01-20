Times Network hosts Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Times Network hosted the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024, in New Delhi. The event celebrated advancements in tech and innovation, with industry leaders honouring 71 winners across 3 categories: the Digit Zero1 Award, Digit Best Buy Award, and Digit Popular Choice Award.

With over two decades of expertise and leadership in consumer technology, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 is recognised as the Industry’s only performance-based awards, dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in technology and innovation.

Driving the essence of these awards was a rigorous and scientific testing process conducted at Digit’s in-house testing labs. Each device was evaluated through 100+ tests conducted across key performance parameters in each category. Winners in each category were determined based on a comprehensive performance analysis of their total scores, ensuring only the very best products were honoured. In 2024 alone, Digit’s team of experts tested over 1,000 products, setting a benchmark for thoroughness and reliability in the evaluation process, and rewarding the best in each category.

Beyond celebrating technological achievements, the awards served as a platform to spark conversations about the future of consumer technology. The event featured two-panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and visionaries. The panels, titled ‘Predicting the Future of Consumer Tech in India - AI, 5G, AIoT, and More,’ and ‘Rise of India in Tech: Home-grown Brands and Their Success Story,’ delved into transformative trends shaping the tech landscape, integration of artificial intelligence, the expansion of 5G, evolution of AIoT, and the remarkable contributions of Indian brands in driving innovation and establishing India as a global technology powerhouse.

Delivering the special address, Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, “India, after many years of hibernation and being almost absent from the global electronics value chains and innovation discourse, has in the last 4-5 years made a very significant presence. A decade ago, electronics manufacturing in India was dominated by domestic brands getting products designed outside and manufactured in China. In the last 3-4 years, we are seeing not just global and Indian brands being manufactured here, but also being designed to be manufactured here. This transformation across the value chain—design, manufacturing, and testing—has been enabled by the Government of India's pivot from an import substitution framework to an export-led electronics manufacturing and design framework. The three important trends to lookout for are, digitization, as products are becoming smarter, connected, and with AI, even smarter connected products. The second trend is India’s growing footprint in the global value chains post-COVID. The third trend is the emergence of highly intelligent digital products powered by AI and edge AI. Advancements in local AI and groundbreaking chip architectures from companies like NVIDIA are driving a once-in-a-lifetime shift, replacing legacy architectures in automotive, industrial, and consumer tech with new, transformative platforms that redefine electronics innovation.”

Rohit Chadda, COO and President - Digital, Times Network, announced,

“Digit provides the most authoritative product reviews and ratings in India, helping readers and consumers make the most informed decisions about their tech purchases. In 2024, Digit facilitated over Rs.200 Crore worth of online purchases through its platforms which displays the trust consumers have in our product reviews and testing methodology. Digit will take its commitment to authentic and objective product reviews a step further with the launch of a new State-of-the-Art Testing Lab in New Delhi. Equipped with the latest technology, the lab shall extend Digit’s device testing capabilities to new product categories like home appliances using a rigorous testing methodology, delivering precise and comprehensive evaluations.”

The Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 winners are:

CATEGORY AWARD TITLE WINNER Zero 1 Awards Premium / Flagship (Over 50k) iQOO 12 Highend (35k - 50k) Vivo V40 Pro Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) Realme GT 6T Budget smartphone (under 20k) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Camera phone under 30k Vivo V40E Camera phone (No budget) Vivo X100 Pro Best Battery Phone (No Budget) iPhone 16 Pro Max Best display phone (No budget) Pixel 9 Pro XL Gaming smartphone (no budget) iQOO 12 Foldable Phone (Flip & Fold) Vivo X Fold3 Pro AI Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Gaming Laptop (price no bar 250K+) MSI Raider 18 HX A14V Gaming Laptop (151K - 250K) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop (81K - 150K) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop (Under 60K - 80K) Gigabyte G5 Mainstream Laptop (50-70K) Infinix ZeroBook Ultra Mainstream Laptop (40-50K) Honor Magicbook X14 Pro Creator Laptop Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Premium thin and light Laptop ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED (2024) Bluetooth Speakers Beats Pill Wireless Headphones Sonos Ace Premium Truly Wireless Earphones Senneheiser Momentum 4 TWS Mid-Range Truly Wireless Earphones OnePlus Buds 3 Budget Truly Wireless Earphones cmf Buds Pro 2

Wired Headphones Sony MDR-M1 Desktop Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D NVMe SSD WD SN850P 8 TB External SSD Kingston XS1000 Graphics Card ZOTAC RTX 4080 Super Smartwatch (Price no bar) Apple Watch Series 10 BEST OLED TVs LG OLED evo AI G4 55-Inch 4K Smart TV BEST Mini LED TVs Sony Bravia 9 Best Buy Premium / Flagship (Over 50k) Vivo X100 Pro Highend (35k - 50k) OnePlus 12R Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) POCO F6 Budget smartphone (under 20k) CMF Phone 1 Camera phone under 30k Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Camera phone (No budget) Vivo X100 Pro Best Battery Phone (No Budget) Motorola G64 Best display phone (No budget) Realme GT6 Gaming smartphone (no budget) iQOO 12 Foldable Phone (Flip & Fold) Vivo X Fold3 Pro AI Smartphone OnePlus Nord 4 Tablets Redmi Pad Pro 5G Gaming Laptop (price no bar 250K+) Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop (151K - 250K) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop (81K - 150K) Lenovo LOQ 16 Gaming Laptop (Under 60K - 80K) MSI Cyborg 15 Mainstream Laptop (50-70K) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Mainstream Laptop (40-50K) Infinix INBook Y4 Max Creator Laptop Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED Premium thin and light Laptop Infinix INBook Air Pro+ Bluetooth Speakers Sony Ult Field 7 Wireless Headphones Sennheiser Accentum Plus Premium Truly Wireless Earphones Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Mid-Range Truly Wireless Earphones Nothing Ear (a) Budget Truly Wireless Earphones Sony WF-C510 Wired Headphones Sennheiser HD490 Pro Desktop Processor AMD Ryzen 5 9600X NVMe SSD Kingston NV3 External SSD Kingston XS1000 Graphics Card AMD RX 7600 Smartwatch (Price no bar) Apple Watch Series 10 BEST OLED TVs LG OLED evo AI G4 55-Inch 4K Smart TV BEST Mini LED TVs Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN800D Smart AI TV Popular Choice Most Reliable ReCommerce Brand Budli Innovative Audio Product of the Year JBL Mid-range smartphone (20k -35k) Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Best Creator Laptop HP Omen Transcend 14 Best Foldable Phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Elevating the tech event to new heights, the Digit Zero1 Awards 2024 featured an exclusive SKOAR gaming arena, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of esports. The gaming brand of Digit, SKOAR hosted the SKOAR! College Championship 2024 which saw participation from over 100 colleges. The next phase will scale this initiative to an ambitious 1,000 colleges, making SCGC the largest platform for college-level e-sports in the country.