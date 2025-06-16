Times Network launches ET NOW and Times Now Navbharat on Rogers Xfinity TV in Canada

New Delhi:Times Network has announced the launch of its business and Hindi news channels, ET NOW (Channel No. 2651) and Times Now Navbharat (Channel No. 2696), on Rogers Xfinity TV in Canada. The move is part of a distribution partnership with Ethnic Channels Group (ECG), a multicultural broadcaster.

The channels are currently available through a free preview on Rogers Xfinity TV until 17 June, after which they will be part of the platform’s international TV offerings and available for subscription. According to the company, this launch aims to provide Indian news content to Canadian households with a focus on serving the Indian diaspora.

ET NOW features coverage of Indian financial markets, economic updates, and business programming, while Times Now Navbharat provides Hindi-language news with shows such as News Ki Pathshala, Sawal Public Ka, and Opinion India Ka.

Jagdish Mulchandani, Executive President & COO, Times Network said, “Our presence on Rogers Xfinity TV and partnership with Ethnic Channels Group marks a pivotal step in our international growth strategy. As we continue to build a truly global presence, this launch reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality Indian news content to the diaspora in Canada. We see this partnership as a gateway to new opportunities, enabling us to serve our viewers better and strengthen Times Network’s position as a trusted global media brand.”

Slava Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of ECG added, “It's an attention economy in today's fast changing world. Credible news is of paramount importance and tuning out the noise from the facts is critical. Ethnic Channels Group is proud to partner with the Times Network for ETNOW (Business News) and Times Navbharat (Hindi News) enriching the media landscape in Canada. As Canada's largest multicultural TV operator, ECG continues to widen its channel portfolio and strengthen its footprint worldwide."