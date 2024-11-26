Times Network Digital to host Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 on Nov 27

New Delhi: Times Network Digital will host the Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 on November 27, 2024, in New Delhi.

Under the theme, ‘Driving the future: Accelerating India's Electric Mobility Revolution,’ the conclave will honour winners across 20+ categories and convene a stellar line-up of global automobile manufacturers, energy providers, tech innovators, and policymakers to explore scalable green mobility solutions.

The Chief Guest, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will deliver a special address focusing on the future of EVs and the adoption of scalable green mobility solutions to drive India towards a sustainable and future-ready transportation ecosystem.

Times Drive Green, a Times Drive initiative powered by Times Network Digital, champions clean fuel vehicles and sustainable mobility, covering EVs, hybrids, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, and supporting infrastructure like batteries and charging networks.

Through its website and YouTube channel, it informs consumers and facilitates dialogue among industry stakeholders and policymakers, driving the shift from internal combustion engines to scalable, clean mobility solutions aligned with India’s sustainability goals

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 will feature a series of panel discussions, addressing critical themes shaping the future of electric mobility in India. Diverse topics will include New-Age Mobility Innovations & Future Trends: Fuelling the Future from EVs to Hydrogen and Hybrid Solutions, Policy and Financial Incentives for Green Mobility: Paving the Way with Regulatory and Financial Roadmaps, and EVs: The Key Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.

The conclave will bring together industry experts including Preetesh Singh, Specialist CASE, Nomura Research Institute; Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO, Magenta Mobility; Madhumita Agrawal, CEO & Founder, Oben Electric; Randheer Singh, CEO and Founder, ForeSee Advisors; Akshay Kashyap, Vice President, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles; Ajay Agarwal, Co-Founder, Driveo Electric Mobility; Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner & Group Head Business Performance Improve Consulting, Nomura Research Institute; Rajeev Chauhan, BYD VP, BYD, E-Passenger Vehicles; Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility; Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, and Gaurav Gupta, Deputy MD, JSW MG Motors.

The Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024 will be live-streamed on Times Now’s YouTube channel from 6 pm onwards.