Times Group brings first Pickleball tournament to India from Oct 24

New Delhi: Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the unified global ranking system for pickleball players, is set to host the PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour, in the capital city of New Delhi. Pickleball, the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, is poised to establish a strong foothold in India with the launch of this prestigious event.

The tournament will take place from 24 to 27 October 2024 at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, marking the first fully owned and operated event by PWR following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in July 2024 in Dubai, UAE. The Dubai launch, attended by PWR's anchor investor The Times Group, international pickleball officials, and some of the world's top players, set the stage for PWR’s expansion across the globe.

All eyes now turn to New Delhi, where an impressive roster of 750 players—both professionals and amateurs—will compete, further solidifying pickleball’s position as a major sport in India. This event is a key milestone for pickleball, boosting its presence on both the Indian and global sports landscapes.

The PWR DUPR India Masters promises to generate excitement for pickleball as a growing sport, offering players a platform to showcase their talents and earn valuable ranking points. Participants include top international players such as Dustin Boyer (United States), Phuc Huynh (United States), Roos Van Reek (Netherlands), Mitch Hargreaves (Australia), Emilia Schmidt (Australia), Pei Chuan Kao (Chinese Taipei), as well as leading Indian players like Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela. They will compete for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

As a PWR700 event, the tournament will award players up to 700 ranking points, which are valid for 52 weeks, directly impacting their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions. The event will also feature a thrilling PWR Battle of the Leagues—Minor League Pickleball, where teams of 2 men and 2 women will compete across different categories.

Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, said, “The PWR DUPR India Masters is a landmark event that highlights the emergence of pickleball as a beloved sport in India for all ages. Our mission is to build a vibrant community around this sport, blending competition and camaraderie. This event not only gives professionals a platform to compete and earn ranking points but also plays a key role in identifying and nurturing domestic talent, fostering a new generation of players and fans.”

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said, “Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in India. The Times Group is excited to bring The PWR DUPR India Masters, the first PWR700 event to the pickleball community. The PWR DUPR India Masters is the first pickleball tournament to be organised at such a large scale in India with the participation of globally recognised players, iconic venue and live streaming of matches for viewers. This will further boost player and fan engagement and drive many more players to make pickleball as a full-time career option. We at the Times Group are proud to be at the forefront of driving the pickleball growth in India and globally”

The PWR DUPR India Masters will be live broadcast on Zoom and Mirror Now and streamed on Times Now (TimesNow.in), Pickleball Now (pickleballnow.in), YouTube channels @ZoomTV, and @SportsNowHindi. The live broadcast will start at 12 noon on 24th October and 25th October and at 3 pm on 26th October and 27th October.