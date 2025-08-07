Time to deregulate TV sector, says former I&B minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made a forceful case for preserving the centrality of linear TV, calling it the “beating heart” of Indian households.

Speaking at the SATCAB event in New Delhi, he urged a policy shift towards deregulation to fully unlock TV’s full potential.

Addressing a gathering of broadcasters and DPOs (Distribution Platform Operators), Thakur hailed DPOs as the “connectivity champions, driving broadband growth and digital access in the country.”

Stressing on deregulation of the sector, Thakur, in his address, noted, “From my own experience, I believe it is advisable that stakeholders, regulators, and policymakers should move towards deregulation to unlock the true potential and value of the broadcasting sector. I urge both broadcasters and DPOs to work hand-in-hand with the regulator to achieve this.”

Thakur pointed out that India continues to be the world’s second-largest television market, reaching approximately 210 million households

“In 2024, an overwhelming nine out of ten people continued to embrace live television, and almost 60% of all Indians still watch linear TV every single month,” he added.

The power of co-viewing, he noted, gives television an emotional and cultural advantage in a fragmented media environment. “On average, almost four individuals watch content together in each household. This transforms every advertisement and every show from a one-to-one message into a powerful chorus reaching multiple hearts within the trusted environment of the home.”

He added that General Entertainment Channels (GECs), which contribute 52% of total viewership, and movie channels at 22%, remain the cornerstones of this collective habit, especially during primetime. “The investment in such content is staggering as big players are making huge investments in this sector,” Thakur said.

Alongside content creators, Thakur placed equal emphasis on the role of Distribution Platform Operators in building the digital infrastructure of tomorrow. “You are the force driving broadband penetration across the nation, you are the digital bridge builders, you are the connectivity champions driving broadband penetration to every corner of our nation,” he said.

He added, “It is this powerful combination of premium content from our broadcasters and the last-mile connectivity provided by our DPOs that creates a thriving ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity.”

Calling for a united effort, he concluded, “The time has now come for broadcasters and DPOs to innovate together and script the next successful chapter of Indian television. Let us work together to build on this incredible foundation and ensure a thriving future for Indian television.”