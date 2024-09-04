The-Trade-Desk-to-develop-its-own-OS

New Delhi: The Trade Desk is said to be developing its own smart TV operating system, competing with Roku, Google, and Amazon, according to media reports.

The project, which began during the pandemic, includes ex-Roku workers, and to a great extent, is considered kept secret.

The Trade Desk intends to license this operating system to device manufacturers, giving more liberal revenue-sharing terms, besides offering to give manufacturers more customisation options compared to rival systems.

It uses Android AOSP at the core, and this will make application development and porting easier, which also risks friction with Google.

Whatever the competition, reports believe that The Trade Desk enters the market to avoid exclusion from the high-value smart TV ad space.