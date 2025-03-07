Tgthr switches gears as media agency, powers EV Ultraviolette’s campaign on CNN-News18

New Delhi: Tgthr. executed a “100% Share of Voice (SOV)” takeover for Ultraviolette Automotive on CNN-News18 for an entire day.

Tgthr. orchestrated this media campaign to unveil the electric scooter in India.

This campaign delivered 100% SOV across both linear television and connected TV, ensuring complete brand exclusivity throughout the day.

The takeover featured an array of formats, including Astons, J Bands, Slugs, Hotboards, an exclusive CEO interview, and the live-streamed unveiling of the vehicle range.

Rahul Vengalil, CEO & Co-Founder, Tgthr., stated, "As a young agency committed to pushing the boundaries of advertising, campaigns like these reinforce our belief that there is still a long way to go for advertising. This achievement is not just about scale but about demonstrating the power of bold ideas and strategic media innovation. We are just getting started."

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “This campaign demonstrates our commitment to delivering impactful and immersive brand experiences. The collaboration showcases the power of strategic media innovation, setting a new benchmark for advertising in the news genre. We are committed to fostering such one-of-a-kind partnerships and pushing the boundaries of innovation.”