‘Tenali Rama’ returns on Sony SAB on December 16

New Delhi: Sony SAB’s show, Tenali Rama, will make a comeback on December 16 at 8 PM.

This is the second show from Sony Pictures Networks to make a comeback. CID will also return to Sony after a six-year gap.

With new tales and challenges for Tenali, the show promises to bring its signature blend of wit, humour, and captivating storytelling. Krishna Bharadwaj is set to reprise his role as Tenali Rama, while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists, including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj.

The show ushers an exciting new phase with Tenali returning to Vijayanagar after being banned from the kingdom as the region faces imminent danger. Tasked with protecting Vijayanagar, Tenali uses his sharp intellect, humor, and strategic wisdom to defend the land while mentoring four young, promising children, and teaching them valuable life lessons along the way. With fresh twists and new characters, the show promises to bring the timeless legacy of the beloved characters.

Tenali, one of the greatest geniuses from 16th-century India, remains an icon whose legacy is timeless. Tenali wasn’t just a problem-solver; he navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart. Above all, Tenali Rama’s story is one of resilience. Rising from humble beginnings to becoming a trusted advisor to King Krishnadevaraya, he faced ridicule and challenges, yet never lost his sense of purpose.

Ajay Bhalwankar, Business Head of Sony SAB, said, “We are delighted to bring Tenali Rama on Sony SAB, a show that has made a mark on television having entertained families and viewers across age groups. Tenali has been a legendary historical figure, and we hope to showcase his wisdom and humour with learnings that are relevant in contemporary situations. We are confident that Tenali’s tales will continue to inspire and connect with viewers across all generations.”

Abhimanyu Singh, Founder, Contiloe Entertainment & Producer of Tenali Rama, said, “Tenali Rama is a symbol of resilience, wit, and empathy. A true people’s hero, he had a unique ability to connect with people across different social strata. His empathy, humility, and sense of justice often led him to champion the underdog. With Tenali Rama this time, we aim to bring audiences closer to these virtues of Tenali Rama through an engaging narrative.”

Krishna Bharadwaj, playing the role of Tenali Rama, commented, “Portraying Tenali Rama is a privilege and a responsibility that I cherish deeply. Tenali’s wit and compassion have so much to teach us, even today. As an actor, stepping into his shoes allows me to explore the nuances of a character who is both larger-than-life yet profoundly human. With a grand comeback, Tenali faces fresh challenges, and I’m excited for audiences to see how his timeless wisdom bridges the gap between the 16th century and the modern era. It’s a journey filled with humour, heart, and invaluable life lessons.”