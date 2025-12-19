TDSAT sets Feb 13, 2026 final hearing in Tata Play-Culver Max broadcast dispute

New Delhi: The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has fixed February 13, 2026, as the date for final hearing in the high-stakes broadcast dispute between direct-to-home operator Tata Play and broadcaster Culver Max Entertainment, keeping in place interim protection granted to Tata Play against a Rs 128.42-crore disconnection notice.

A bench comprising Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, chairperson, and member Dr Sanjeev Banzal held that no fresh grounds had been made out to revisit the relief granted in May and July 2025, and said all issues relating to alleged dues and reconciliation of accounts would be examined at the stage of final adjudication on February 13, 2026.

The dispute dates back to May 2025, when Tata Play dropped 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs, citing contractual disagreements. Culver Max claimed the move breached the interconnection agreement and TRAI regulations, and issued a disconnection notice on May 21, 2025, alleging outstanding subscription dues of Rs 128.42 crore up to March 31, 2025.

Tata Play challenged the notice before TDSAT. On May 27, 2025, the tribunal stayed the disconnection subject to Tata Play depositing Rs 40 crore, which was paid on June 3. In a subsequent order on May 30, the tribunal restrained Culver Max from disrupting services, noting Tata Play’s claim that Sony channels continued to be offered on an a la carte basis and that only Tata Play’s bouquet had been altered.

In its recall application, Culver Max alleged wilful misstatements by Tata Play and argued that over Rs 63 crore remained unpaid even after adjusting payments and tax deductions.

Tata Play countered that the interim orders were passed after hearing both sides, that large payments had been made over the year, and that remaining differences were under dispute or linked to counter-claims. Rejecting Culver Max’s plea, the tribunal said the “fine niceties of accounts” could not be decided at the interim stage.