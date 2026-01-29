Tata Play rolls out Odia Manoranjan value-added service at Rs 2 per day

New Delhi: Tata Play has expanded its regional entertainment offerings with the launch of Tata Play Odia Manoranjan, a new value-added service aimed at Odia-speaking audiences. The service, powered by Sidharth TV, brings together ad-free Odia movies, television shows, Jatras, devotional content and music on a single platform.

Available on television and the Tata Play Mobile App across live TV and video-on-demand, Tata Play Odia Manoranjan offers 24x7 full-screen SD viewing without ad breaks. The service is priced at Rs 2 per day and is available on Channel No. 1755.

The content catalogue includes over 180 movies, 100+ Jatras, around 20 TV shows, and a library of more than 12,000 songs spanning devotional, folk, film and non-film genres.

Talking about the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “India’s strongest viewing loyalties are rooted in language and lived culture. Tata Play Odia Manoranjan brings together the many expressions of Odia entertainment from films and Jatras to devotional programming and music into one clearly defined destination. With this launch, Tata Play further elevates its regional content offering by giving Odia audiences a single, definitive home for their stories and traditions.”

Sitaram Agrawalla, Owner & Chairman, Sidharth TV Network, said, “For decades, Odia families have trusted our entertainment platforms for stories that feel like home and for moments that bring us together. Tata Play Odia Manoranjan builds on this trust by placing a diverse range of Odia films, theatre, devotional music and shows into a single, accessible space. This collaboration isn’t just about wider distribution, it’s about honouring the preferences of Odia viewers with a seamless, ad‑free viewing experience that reflects their language, culture and the way they choose to engage with content.