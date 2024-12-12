Tata Play launches Tamil devotional content collection 'Deiveegam'

New Delhi: Tata Play announced the launch of a new collection of Tamil devotional content, Tata Play Deiveegam.

The line-up consists of mythological shows like Original Ramayan, Adhi Parasakthi, Uttar Ramayan, and Shri Krishna, devotional music, daily astrology, spiritual discourses by leading spiritual gurus such as Sadhguru, Maraban Maindham Muttiah, Dr. Suresh T, Tirupur Krishnan and others. The service also has a robust library of documentaries on temples and deities of Tamil Nadu, devotional music, daily live temple darshan and a wide arrange of Tamil calendar and pan India LIVE events like Tiruvanamalai Karthigai Deepam, Srirangam Pagal Pathu Ra Pathu, Mahashivratri LIVE and many more. Viewers will be treated to a good mix of morning and evening aartis followed by the Daily Astro show by Subash Balakrishnan.

This 24/7 ad-free service will remain free for the first five days from the date of subscription; thereafter, Rs 2 per day will be charged.