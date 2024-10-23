Tata Play launches new platform service, 'Marathi Classics', at Rs 1.5 per day

New Delhi: Tata Play introduced Marathi Classics, a new platform service dedicated to movies and shows from the golden era of Marathi entertainment.

This service will also feature a catalogue of kirtans to cater to spiritually inclined viewers.

Powered by ZEE Talkies, this latest addition aims to curate Marathi titles and classic movie offerings.

This ad-free service contains a lineup of Marathi blockbusters which were released post-1950’s, along with a lineup of serials and kirtan recitals.

Classics like Zapatlela, GupChup GupChup, Palva Palvi, Maherchi Sadi, Dev Manus are part of the content lineup.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Yesteryear’s Marathi content is known for its beautiful portrayal of rich Maharashtrian culture. There is a dedicated fan base for such content and we, in partnership with ZEE Talkies, wanted to revive these timeless shows and films that are celebrated today as classics. We believe this eclectic curation will resonate deeply with our viewers, rekindling their nostalgia.”

Anil Malhotra, Head Public and Regulatory Affairs and CRO-Affiliate Sales, ZEEL, further said, “We're thrilled to partner with Tata Play to bring back the golden age of Marathi cinema. Marathi Classics is a testament to the enduring appeal of timeless storytelling. With this curated platform, we aim to reconnect audiences with iconic films and shows that have shaped Marathi entertainment."

The service is free for the first five days from the date of subscription; Rs 1.5 per day will be charged thereafter. On-the-go viewing can be availed through the Tata Play Mobile App.